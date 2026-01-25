ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Journalist Mark Tully Passes Away At 90

Mark Tully was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week.

Veteran Journalist Mark Tully Passes Away At 90
File photo of Veteran Journalist Mark Tully (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 25, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

|

Updated : January 25, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Mark Tully, a chronicler of India and an acclaimed author, breathed his last at a private hospital here on Sunday, his close friend said. Tully was 90.

The award-winning journalist was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week. “Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon," Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, told PTI.

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years. An acclaimed author, Tully was also the presenter of the BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Something Understood’.

He was knighted in 2002 and received the Padma Bhushan from the government of India in 2005. Tully has written several books on India, including ‘No Full Stops in India’, ‘India in Slow Motion’, and ‘The Heart of India’.

Read More

  1. Veteran Assam Journalist Pradip Baruah Passes Away
  2. Senior Kashmir Journalist Tariq Bhat Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 54
Last Updated : January 25, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST

TAGGED:

JOURNALIST MARK TULLY DEATH
AUTHOR
VETERAN JOURNALIST MARK TULLY
MARK TULLY PASSES AWAY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.