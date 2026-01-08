ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Ecologist Dr Madhav Gadgil, Champion Of People-Led Conservation, Passes Away; Nation Mourns His Demise

For his lifelong work on environmental protection, especially related to the Western Ghats, he was awarded the United Nations' 2024 Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award. He led the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, which is known as the 'Gadgil Commission'.

He served on several national committees related to environmental protection. He also headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, popularly known as the Gadgil Commission, which studied ecological damage and conservation needs in the Western Ghats.

From 1973 to 2004, he served as a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. During this period, he established the Centre for Ecological Sciences, which later became one of India’s leading research centres in ecology.

Born on May 24, 1942, in Pune, Dr Gadgil completed his education at Pune University and Mumbai University, and later went to Harvard University, where he earned a PhD in Mathematical Ecology.

Family sources said his mortal remains will be kept at the residence till noon for final tributes, while funeral will be held at 4 PM at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune.

Pune: World-renowned environmentalist, author and researcher Dr Madhav Gadgil passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 83 after a brief illness. He breathed his last at around 11 pm at Dr Shirish Prayag Hospital in Pune.

Dr Gadgil firmly believed that environmental protection cannot be achieved only through laws and government orders. He always stressed that local communities must be actively involved in protecting nature.

Gadgil always insisted that environmental protection cannot be achieved solely through legislation but requires participation of local people. His passing is being mourned as the loss of a scholarly guide who championed environmental issues.

Mourning his demise, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Dr Gadgil wil remain an iconic and inspirational figure. "He was a top-notch academic scientist, a tireless field researcher, a pioneering institution-builder, a great communicator, a firm believer in people’s networks and movements, and friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to many for over five decades. Trained at the very best universities in modern science, he was at the same time a champion of traditional knowledge systems - especially in biodiversity conservation," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh went on to say, "His influence on public policy has been profound going back to his crucial role in the Save Silent Valley Movement in the late 70s and early 1980s. His intervention to protect forests in Bastar was crucial in the mid -80s. Later, he gave shape to a new direction to the Botanical Survey of India and the Zoological Survey of India. During 2009-2011, he chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel and wrote its report in a most sensitive and democratic manner that remains unmatched in both substance and style."

"He (Dr Gadgil) had studied biology at Harvard under E. O. Wilson, who had been hailed as Darwin’s Heir. Although inspired by Wilson, Madhav Gadgil - unlike most others who went to study abroad - came back to India to build its own research capacities and capabilities, guide students, engage with local communities, and make a difference to policy. In all of these he succeeded more than admirably. Luckily three years back he was able to bring out his delightful memoir, which is at once educative, entertaining, and enlightening," Ramesh added.

Recalling his tenure as Environment Minister, Ramesh remembered how he turned to Dr Gadgil every other day for guidance and advice. "Speaking on a personal note, in the twenty-six months I was Environment Minister during May 2009- July 2011, I turned to him every other day for guidance and advice. And our conversations were not confined to matters related to ecology. We spoke often of his father Dhananjay Gadgil, one of India’s greatest economists and author of that classic The Industrial Evolution of India in Recent Times, first published in 1924. We would also speak of the intricacies of the Indian monsoon, since his wife Sulochana was an authority on the subject," Ramesh said.

"Nation builders come in different forms and varieties. Madhav Gadgil was definitely one of them. Above all he had the hallmark of a true scholar— he was gentle, unassuming, and exuded empathy and humility behind which was a vast ocean of knowledge and learning," he expressed.