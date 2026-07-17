Veteran Diplomat Yuriy Fedkiw Assumes Charge Of US Consul General In Mumbai
Veteran American diplomat brings experience from Europe, Asia and the Middle East to strengthen bilateral ties with western India.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran US diplomat Yuriy R Fedkiw has taken over as the new U S Consul General in Mumbai and is looking forward to focusing on advancing economic cooperation, strengthening security partnerships and deepening engagement with regional stakeholders.
Fedkiw assumed office on July 7. Before his posting in Mumbai, he served in Bern, Switzerland, as the Counsellor for Political-Economic Affairs and long-term Acting Deputy Chief of Mission covering relations with the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein.
During his diplomatic career, he has held assignments at the US embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Iraq, Slovenia, and Japan, where he worked on political, economic, commercial, political-military, law enforcement, nonproliferation, and science and technology issues.
In 2021, Fedkiw helped establish the Afghanistan Affairs Unit in Qatar, where he engaged with the Taliban on human rights and security issues. He has also served as Consul General in Lahore, Pakistan, Principal Officer in Fukuoka, Japan and as a Consul in Chengdu, China.
Before joining the Foreign Service, Fedkiw worked with a local city government in southwest Japan. He holds two Master of Arts degrees in International Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts degree in East Asian Studies.
In India, Fedkiw is looking forward to engaging with regional leaders and “stakeholders to advance American economic interests, strengthen critical security partnerships and to ensure that bilateral cooperation delivers tangible benefits for the American people", said a statement issued by the US Consul General in Mumbai. The statement added that Fedkiw is looking forward to “exploring India, its culture and its languages.”
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