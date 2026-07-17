ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Diplomat Yuriy Fedkiw Assumes Charge Of US Consul General In Mumbai

State minister Dilip Ghosh with Consul General at the US Consulate General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz pays tributes to five West Bengal police officials who lost their lives during the 2002 terrorist attack on the American Centre. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Veteran US diplomat Yuriy R Fedkiw has taken over as the new U S Consul General in Mumbai and is looking forward to focusing on advancing economic cooperation, strengthening security partnerships and deepening engagement with regional stakeholders.

Fedkiw assumed office on July 7. Before his posting in Mumbai, he served in Bern, Switzerland, as the Counsellor for Political-Economic Affairs and long-term Acting Deputy Chief of Mission covering relations with the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein.

During his diplomatic career, he has held assignments at the US embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Iraq, Slovenia, and Japan, where he worked on political, economic, commercial, political-military, law enforcement, nonproliferation, and science and technology issues.