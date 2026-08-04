ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Congress Leader, Ex-WB Governor D Y Patil Passes Away at 92

Mumbai: Former West Bengal governor and senior Congress leader D Y Patil passed away due to prolonged illness at his residence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 92.

The veteran leader, who founded several educational institutions in the state, is survived by his sons, former minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil.