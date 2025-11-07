ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Bollywood Yesteryear Actor-Singer Sulakshana Pandit Dies At 71

Mumbai: Veteran actor and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, known for movies like "Uljhan" and "Chehre Pe Chehra", died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest, brother Lalit Pandit confirmed the news. She was 71.

Sulakshana was being taken to Nanavati hospital when she breathed her last. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati hospital but she died before we could reach the hospital," Lalit Pandit told PTI.

Sulakshana debuted with "Uljhan" in 1975 opposite Sanjeev Kumar and then went on to work with almost all the top stars of her era including Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.