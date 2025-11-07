ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Bollywood Yesteryear Actor-Singer Sulakshana Pandit Dies At 71

Sulakshana debuted with "Uljhan" in 1975 opposite Sanjeev Kumar and worked with top stars of her era including Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

Veteran Actor-Singer Sulakshana Pandit Dies At 71
Sulakshana Pandit. (Courtesy: timelessindianmelodies Instagram)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 7, 2025 at 1:08 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Veteran actor and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, known for movies like "Uljhan" and "Chehre Pe Chehra", died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest, brother Lalit Pandit confirmed the news. She was 71.

Sulakshana was being taken to Nanavati hospital when she breathed her last. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati hospital but she died before we could reach the hospital," Lalit Pandit told PTI.

Sulakshana debuted with "Uljhan" in 1975 opposite Sanjeev Kumar and then went on to work with almost all the top stars of her era including Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

Her other major movies are "Sankoch", "Hera Pheri", "Khandaan" and "Dharam Khanta".She also had a parallel and equally impressive career as a playback singer and sang hits like "Tu hi saagar tu hi kinara", "Pardesiya tere desh mein", "Bekrar dil tut gaya", "Baandhi re kahe preet", and "Somvaar ko hum mile".

She came from a musical family from Hissar in Haryana. Pandit Jasraj was her uncle. Sulakshana started singing at the age of nine and started her career in music with brother Mandheer. Her siblings are Jatin Pandit, Lalit Pandit and yesteryear actor Vijayata Pandit.

Read more

  1. A long overdue tribute to Sanjeev Kumar

TAGGED:

SULAKSHANA PANDIT DEAD
SULAKSHANA PANDIT DIES AT 71

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.