LK Advani Discharged From Indraprastha Apollo Hospital After Health Improvement
LK Advani was suffering from a chest infection and associated pulmonary complications and was closely monitored by a specialised medical team.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday after his medical condition improved.
He was admitted with a chest infection and was under the care of a team of doctors, led by Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant in neurology. His condition improved, and he was discharged today, according to a statement issued by the hospital.
The doctors observed that Advani was suffering from a chest infection and associated pulmonary complications and was closely monitored by a specialised medical team.
The 98-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on October 17 following preliminary tests.
He was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health complications. He remained under medical care for a few days before being discharged.
Several Union Ministers, Senior leaders, and Chief Ministers prayed for his speedy recovery. Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited the hospital to inquire about Advani's health.
Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. Further, he played a key role in the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a major national political force.
Also Read
Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Delhi Hospital After Chest Infection; Doctors Say He Is Under Observation