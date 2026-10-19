ETV Bharat / bharat

LK Advani Discharged From Indraprastha Apollo Hospital After Health Improvement

File - Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani ( ANI )

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday after his medical condition improved.

He was admitted with a chest infection and was under the care of a team of doctors, led by Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant in neurology. His condition improved, and he was discharged today, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

The doctors observed that Advani was suffering from a chest infection and associated pulmonary complications and was closely monitored by a specialised medical team. The 98-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on October 17 following preliminary tests.