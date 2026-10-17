Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Delhi Hospital After Chest Infection; Doctors Say He Is Under Observation
A veteran leader of the BJP, Advani had served as India's Deputy PM from 2002-2004 under the government led by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here on Friday evening following a chest infection.
According to the hospital administration, his condition remains stable, and he is currently under the care of a specialised team of doctors.
The 98-year-old leader was brought to the hospital at around 7.30 PM on Friday and admitted to the pulmonary department following preliminary tests.
Doctors said given his advanced age and the chest infection, necessary tests and medical monitoring are being conducted. According to a medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, there is no cause for concern.
Advani has been dealing with age-related health issues for quite some time. He has previously been hospitalised for routine check-ups and other health-related concerns. Following the news of his hospitalisation, several political leaders and well-wishers have expressed their wishes for his speedy recovery.
He was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health complications. He remained under medical care for a few days before being discharged.
Prior to that, in December 2024, Advani was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for medical management and investigations. He was treated under the supervision of a neurologist. The hospital then stated that his condition was stable.
On December 17, 2024, the hospital reported that Advani had shown gradual improvement and was likely to be shifted out of the ICU within the following one to two days.
Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani is one of the most prominent leaders in the history of the BJP. He played a key role in the party's growth from a relatively small political force into a major national political organisation. Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was instrumental in strengthening the party's organisational base across the country. His nationwide Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 became a significant turning point in Indian politics and helped expand the BJP's political reach.
He served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under the government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also held several important portfolios, including Home Affairs, during his political career.
In recognition of his contribution to public life, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2024. He was previously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.Advani remains a senior figure in the BJP and a key part of the party’s political history.
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