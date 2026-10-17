ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Delhi Hospital After Chest Infection; Doctors Say He Is Under Observation

File photo of LK Advani ( IANS )

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here on Friday evening following a chest infection.

According to the hospital administration, his condition remains stable, and he is currently under the care of a specialised team of doctors.

The 98-year-old leader was brought to the hospital at around 7.30 PM on Friday and admitted to the pulmonary department following preliminary tests. Doctors said given his advanced age and the chest infection, necessary tests and medical monitoring are being conducted. According to a medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, there is no cause for concern. Advani has been dealing with age-related health issues for quite some time. He has previously been hospitalised for routine check-ups and other health-related concerns. Following the news of his hospitalisation, several political leaders and well-wishers have expressed their wishes for his speedy recovery. He was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health complications. He remained under medical care for a few days before being discharged.