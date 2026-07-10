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Venugopal Questions PM Modi's Silence On Ram Temple Donation 'Theft'

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, right, speaks during a press conference as AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, left, looks on at the Uttarakhand Congress headquarters, in Dehradun, Friday, July 10, 2026. ( PTI )

Dehradun: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence regarding the alleged theft of offerings and donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here on the final day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, Venugopal said that for several years, the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been collecting donations in the name of the Ram Temple, and the trust authority has misappropriated that gold and money.

The Congress leader said, "I have just one question: who is responsible for the theft of donations? The Ram Temple Trust was formed under the supervision of the prime minister. Why is he silent on this issue?"

Demanding an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, Venugopal said that the party would raise this matter prominently in Parliament. Uttarakhand Congress General Secretary and party in-charge Kumari Selja, and state president Ganesh Godiyal were also present at the press conference.

Referring to the assembly elections scheduled for early next year in Uttarakhand, Venugopal said he had reviewed the party's election preparedness over the past two days. During this period, he held meetings with senior party leaders, the state political affairs committee, district Congress committee presidents, frontal organisations, departments, as well as incumbent and former MLAs.