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Venugopal Chairs PAC Meeting On Road Safety, Tolls, Construction Quality

The Congress leader said he had a fruitful discussion with the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Congress leader and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, KC Venugopal
Congress leader and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, KC Venugopal (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST

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New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, KC Venugopal chaired the PAC meeting here on Wednesday.

During the meeting held at the Parliament premises, Venugopal held a productive discussion with the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on different issues relating to road safety, tolls, levies, and the standards of construction.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the PAC Chairperson said, "We had a fruitful discussion with the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on road safety, tolls, levies, and construction quality. It was a very fruitful discussion."

Venugopal informed that earlier, they had presented a report in the Parliament, in which they highlighted many shortcomings on the part of design and construction.

"I am glad to say that some of the major concerns have been addressed by National Highways Authority of India," he said.

Informing the same, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a post on X wrote, "Today, the Public Accounts Committee held a meeting under the Chairpersonship of KC Venugopal."

"The Committee held briefing by Audit followed by further oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Highways Authority of India and other organisations concerned on the subject Levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges etc. on public infrastructure and other public utilities," it said.

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TAGGED:

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE
KC VENUGOPAL
NHAI
PAC MEETING

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