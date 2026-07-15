ETV Bharat / bharat

Venugopal Chairs PAC Meeting On Road Safety, Tolls, Construction Quality

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, KC Venugopal chaired the PAC meeting here on Wednesday.

During the meeting held at the Parliament premises, Venugopal held a productive discussion with the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on different issues relating to road safety, tolls, levies, and the standards of construction.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the PAC Chairperson said, "We had a fruitful discussion with the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on road safety, tolls, levies, and construction quality. It was a very fruitful discussion."

Venugopal informed that earlier, they had presented a report in the Parliament, in which they highlighted many shortcomings on the part of design and construction.