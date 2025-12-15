ETV Bharat / bharat

Venugopal Alleges Favour To Adani Group In Awarding Road Projects In Kerala

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP K C Venugopal on Monday alleged that the government is favouring Adani group while awarding national highway road projects in Kerala. Terming it a "highway scam", Venugopal said that some of the road projects have been awarded for as high as Rs 45 crore per kilometre.

Citing an example, he said, the project of the Azhiyoo-Vengalam stretch of NH 66 in North Kerala was awarded to Adani Enterprises at Rs 1,832 crore, which was sub-contracted to Wagad Infraprojects, Ahmedabad, for Rs 971 crore, almost half the bid amount. So, the actual cost was Rs 23.7 crore/km as against Adani's bid of Rs 45 crore/km, he said, adding this loot is legal because it has been designed in such a fashion.

"The scam is not accidental, but it is designed and facilitated by the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) introduced by the Modi government in 2016," he said while participating in a debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26.

This should be investigated, and public money should not be allowed to be looted in such a manner, he demanded. Low quality of road construction in Kerala has led to the collapse of some elevated roads; some bridges have collapsed (too), he alleged.