Scientific Knowledge Should Not Be Confined To Four Walls, Must Reach People: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday stressed the need to impart scientific education in one's mother tongue so that the students can understand it in a better way.

Naidu also emphasised that scientific knowledge should reach the doorstep of people. He delivered the inaugural address of the national conclave, titled 'Lab To Society: Role Of Science Communication In Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047', hosted by the Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC) and the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) - Telangana, in collaboration with 'Eenadu', ETV and ETV Bharat.

Naidu said, "I am very happy that the Eenadu Group has joined this conclave." The former Vice President also paid rich tributes to Sri Ramoji Rao, Founder-Chairman of Ramoji Group.

"Eenadu is working with the goal of thinking and working for the betterment of society. Sri Ramoji Rao, who created a revolution in the Telugu newspaper industry, is a guiding star. Eenadu gives a prominent place to scientific topics. Sri Ramoji Rao was eager to provide scientific knowledge to Telugu readers. Scientific knowledge should not be confined to four walls ... it should reach the people. Scientific knowledge should reach the doorstep of the people," he said.

He suggested that scientific knowledge should be conveyed to the public in an easily understandable manner. "It is even more essential to foster trust in science and technology in society. For instance, complex science topics are being published in Eenadu under the 'Gyana Netram' (Eye of Knowledge) column in a way that is understandable to the general public. The more we can increase interest in science, the further ahead the country will be in the field of science. Science and technology play a crucial role in improving the quality of human life," he maintained.