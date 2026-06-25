ETV Bharat / bharat

Venezuela Quake Not The Strongest: A Look At The Most Powerful Tremors Ever Recorded

Hyderabad: Yet again, the earth shook and devastated cities and lives. This time the nature's fury struck Venezuela, located on the northern coast of South America. Two powerful earthquakes struck the nation, within a gap of one minute.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and struck near the Caribbean coastal town of Moron at a depth of 22 kilometres. Just a minute later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region at a depth of 10 kilometres. The twin tremors are among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century, triggering panic in the capital Caracas and nearby areas.

However, stronger tremors have been recorded elsewhere in the world which have claimed lakhs of lives.

1. Magnitude 9.5 (1960)- Biobío, Chile - Commonly referred to as the Valdivia earthquake or Great Chilean earthquake, the largest earthquake ever killed 1,655 people and left 2 million homeless. It caused US$550 million damage in Chile, while the tsunami that it spawned caused deaths and damage as far away as Hawaii, Japan and the Philippines. The 'rupture zone' of the quake was more than 1,000 km long. Two days after the initial quake, the nearby volcano Puyehue erupted, sending ash and steam up to 6 km into the atmosphere over a period of several weeks.

2. Magnitude 9.2 (1964)- Alaska, USA - Often referred to as the Great Alaska earthquake, the Prince William Sound earthquake, or the Good Friday earthquake, the quake and the ensuing tsunami killed 130 people and caused $2.3 billion in damage. Compared to the Chilean earthquake, this quake was less damaging. The earthquake was felt mainly over Alaska, as well as some places in Canada, while the tsunami created by it caused damage as far away as Hawaii. The most damage was sustained by the city of Anchorage, 120 km north-west of the epicentre. Shaking from the quake itself is reported to have lasted for three minutes.

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas (AFP)

3. Magnitude 9.1 (2004)- Sumatra, Indonesia -The Sumatra-Andaman Islands earthquake triggered massive tsunamis and killed more than 2,80,000 people while displacing 1.1 million across South Asia and East Africa. The epicentre was 250 km south-east of Band Aceh, Indonesia, at a depth of 30 km. Several days later on 28 December, a mud volcano began erupting near Baratang, Andamar Islands, which is thought to have been associated with the earthquake.