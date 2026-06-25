ETV Bharat / bharat

Venezuela Quake Explained: Why Earthquake Depth Matters As Much As Magnitude

Rescuers work at the ruins of a building in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela have once again highlighted how the depth of an earthquake can significantly influence the scale of destruction on the ground.

The powerful seismic event began with a magnitude 7.2 foreshock and was followed just 40 seconds later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake, causing widespread damage, building collapses, communication disruptions and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 kilometres, while the second and more powerful tremor originated at a depth of just 10 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.

Seismologists classify earthquakes at depths of less than 70 kilometres as shallow-focus earthquakes, a category generally associated with stronger ground shaking and greater destruction.

The disaster has once again raised an important scientific question: Why does the depth of an earthquake matter so much?

Why Shallow Earthquakes Pack A Stronger Punch

Experts say the answer lies in how seismic energy travels from its source beneath the Earth's surface to the Earth's surface.

Dr Laxman Singh Rathore, former Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), explained that earthquakes are broadly categorised as shallow or deep based on their focal depth.

Dr Laxman said, "Earthquakes are classified as shallow or deep depending on their focal depths. If the focal depth is below 70 km, it is called shallow. The shallow earthquakes are more destructive and have the potential to cause more damage because the energy travels very fast and without much dissipation losses," Rathore told ETV Bharat.

According to him, seismic waves generated by shallow earthquakes reach the Earth's surface with much of their original energy intact. The highly energetic primary waves subsequently trigger stronger secondary waves, producing intense ground shaking capable of damaging buildings, roads and critical infrastructure.

This appears to be one of the reasons why the 10-kilometre-deep Venezuelan earthquake caused significant destruction, despite occurring offshore northwest of Montalban.

Experts often compare earthquake depth to the distance sound travels from a speaker. The closer one stands to the source, the louder and more intense the sound appears. A similar principle applies to seismic waves.

Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said the shallow depth of the Venezuelan earthquake likely amplified its impact. Singh said, "The depth of an earthquake is one of the most important factors influencing its impact. A quake occurring at a depth of around 10 kilometres, like the recent event in Venezuela, is considered a shallow-focus earthquake."

He noted that seismic waves generated by shallow earthquakes travel a much shorter distance before reaching the surface, allowing them to retain more energy.

The Delhi-based environmentalist added, "This increases the likelihood of damage, particularly if the epicentre is close to populated areas," he added.

The effect becomes particularly dangerous in urban centres where dense populations and vulnerable infrastructure are exposed to intense shaking.