Venezuela Quake Explained: Why Earthquake Depth Matters As Much As Magnitude
The Venezuela earthquakes highlight why shallow-focus earthquakes often cause greater destruction, with experts saying depth is as important as earthquake magnitude | Surabhi Gupta reports.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela have once again highlighted how the depth of an earthquake can significantly influence the scale of destruction on the ground.
The powerful seismic event began with a magnitude 7.2 foreshock and was followed just 40 seconds later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake, causing widespread damage, building collapses, communication disruptions and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake occurred at a depth of 22 kilometres, while the second and more powerful tremor originated at a depth of just 10 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.
Seismologists classify earthquakes at depths of less than 70 kilometres as shallow-focus earthquakes, a category generally associated with stronger ground shaking and greater destruction.
The disaster has once again raised an important scientific question: Why does the depth of an earthquake matter so much?
Why Shallow Earthquakes Pack A Stronger Punch
Experts say the answer lies in how seismic energy travels from its source beneath the Earth's surface to the Earth's surface.
Dr Laxman Singh Rathore, former Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), explained that earthquakes are broadly categorised as shallow or deep based on their focal depth.
Dr Laxman said, "Earthquakes are classified as shallow or deep depending on their focal depths. If the focal depth is below 70 km, it is called shallow. The shallow earthquakes are more destructive and have the potential to cause more damage because the energy travels very fast and without much dissipation losses," Rathore told ETV Bharat.
According to him, seismic waves generated by shallow earthquakes reach the Earth's surface with much of their original energy intact. The highly energetic primary waves subsequently trigger stronger secondary waves, producing intense ground shaking capable of damaging buildings, roads and critical infrastructure.
This appears to be one of the reasons why the 10-kilometre-deep Venezuelan earthquake caused significant destruction, despite occurring offshore northwest of Montalban.
Experts often compare earthquake depth to the distance sound travels from a speaker. The closer one stands to the source, the louder and more intense the sound appears. A similar principle applies to seismic waves.
Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said the shallow depth of the Venezuelan earthquake likely amplified its impact. Singh said, "The depth of an earthquake is one of the most important factors influencing its impact. A quake occurring at a depth of around 10 kilometres, like the recent event in Venezuela, is considered a shallow-focus earthquake."
He noted that seismic waves generated by shallow earthquakes travel a much shorter distance before reaching the surface, allowing them to retain more energy.
The Delhi-based environmentalist added, "This increases the likelihood of damage, particularly if the epicentre is close to populated areas," he added.
The effect becomes particularly dangerous in urban centres where dense populations and vulnerable infrastructure are exposed to intense shaking.
Why Magnitude Alone Does Not Tell the Whole Story
While deep earthquakes can also be powerful and felt over vast distances, they generally produce less destruction near the epicentre. Vineet Kumar Gahalaut, former Director of the National Centre for Seismology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said deeper earthquakes behave differently because their energy weakens as it travels upward through the Earth's crust.
"Deeper earthquakes, such as those occurring in the Hindukush-Pamir region at depths greater than 70 kilometres, are often felt at far-off places, but they do not cause much damage," Gahalaut told ETV Bharat.
He explained that the high-frequency component of seismic shaking gradually attenuates as it travels to the surface.
"In case of shallow-focus earthquakes, they cause damage in their vicinity because of large, intense shaking. The nature and intensity of shaking ultimately decide the extent of damage," he added.
This is why an earthquake occurring at a depth of 150-200 kilometres may be felt across several countries but often causes less structural damage than a shallower event of similar magnitude. While magnitude often dominates headlines, experts caution that it is only one part of the earthquake risk equation.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said depth plays a critical role in determining how earthquake energy is distributed at the surface.
"Earthquakes occurring at depths of less than 70 kilometres are considered shallow and are usually more destructive than deeper earthquakes of similar magnitude. While magnitude tells us how much energy was released, depth determines how that energy is spread at the surface," he said.
Environmental consultant Diwan Singh echoed similar views, noting that shallow earthquakes tend to be more localised but significantly more destructive.
He said, "Shallow earthquakes are more local, but more intense at the same time and have greater destructive impact in comparison to deep earthquakes."
Other Factors Also Influence Earthquake Damage
Although the Venezuelan earthquake's shallow depth likely contributed to the devastation, experts stress that no single factor determines the severity of an earthquake disaster.
According to Manu Singh, local geology, soil characteristics, building quality, population density and distance from the epicentre can all influence outcomes.
Soft sediments, for example, can amplify seismic waves and increase shaking intensity. Conversely, modern earthquake-resistant structures may survive even powerful tremors with minimal damage. "A much deeper earthquake of the same magnitude may be felt over a wider region but often causes less damage near the epicentre because its energy dissipates as it travels through the Earth's crust," Singh explained.
He concluded, "Disasters occur when natural hazards intersect with human vulnerability."
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