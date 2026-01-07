ETV Bharat / bharat

Venezuela Interim Leader Delcy Rodriguez Follower Of Satya Sai Baba, Met Dhankhar In 2023: Ramesh

New Delhi: With Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that in August 2023, she had met then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, "of whom sadly nothing is heard of these days".

Rodriguez, who served as the vice president to Nicolas Maduro and has vowed to work with the Donald Trump administration, was sworn in as interim president of Venezuela in the country's parliament building.

Rodriguez was sworn in by her brother, National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez. In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela. She has visited India a couple of times and, like Nicolas Maduro, has been a follower of Satya Sai Baba."