Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez Dials PM Modi, Agrees To Boost Bilateral Ties And Energy Cooperation
The phone call between Rodriguez and Modi was the first since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday, and the two leaders agreed to take the bilateral relations to new heights in the years ahead. The phone call between Rodriguez and Modi was the first since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States.
"Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms Delcy Rodriguez," the prime minister said in a post on X. "We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead," he added.
Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead. @delcyrodriguezv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2026
Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, Maduro, to face trial in New York.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties.
They exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South, the statement said.
Interim president Delcy Rodriguez of oil-rich Venezuela also said that both leaders agreed to move forward on a common roadmap to relaunch India- Venezuela relations in 2026, a day after Caracas opened its hydrocarbons sector to private companies. Since the January 3 ouster of leader Nicolas Maduro in a US military operation, Venezuela has been working to reset ties as it seeks to revive its battered economy.
Agradecí el apoyo solidario del Gobierno y del pueblo de la India a nuestro país. El Primer Ministro Modi reiteró la voluntad de acompañar al pueblo venezolano en la defensa de su paz, soberanía e independencia.— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) January 30, 2026
"I had a fraternal telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Mr Narendra Modi, in a dialogue of deep human and spiritual connection, in which we agreed to deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas," Rodriguez said on a social media platform 'X'.
In a telephone call with PM Modi, "we addressed strategic cooperation in energy, agriculture, science and technology, the pharmaceutical industry, mining, the automotive sector, and tourism," said Rodriguez, who assumed power with US President Donald Trump's consent after Maduro's toppling.
Abordamos la cooperación estratégica en energía, agricultura, ciencia y tecnología, industria farmacéutica, minería, sector automotor y turismo; y acordamos avanzar en una hoja de ruta común para relanzar nuestras relaciones en 2026.— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) January 30, 2026
Venezuelan interim president further thanked the government and people of India for their supportive solidarity with the country. "Prime Minister Modi reiterated the willingness to accompany the Venezuelan people in the defence of their peace, sovereignty, and independence," she added.
Venezuela sits on the world's biggest proven oil reserves, and reformed laws this week to open the sector up to private investment. Venezuela was one of India's main crude suppliers until 2025, when Trump increased US sanctions on Caracas.
