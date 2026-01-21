Vehicular Emissions Not Farm Fires Biggest Contributor To Delhi-NCR Pollution: CAQM Report In SC
The commission also suggested strengthening PUC 2.0 and monitoring of on-road vehicles with remote sensing devices for advanced emissions surveillance.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 21, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre, the Delhi government, and other stakeholders to submit their action plans within four weeks, outlining the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) recommendations for long-term measures to improve the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR.
The matter came up before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi
Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for CAQM, contended that the commission has filed a detailed report carrying proposed long-term measures, short-term measures and specified the proportionate contribution of each factor—vehicular pollution, industry, dust, biomass burning, farm fires, MSW, residential waste, secondary particulate—causing pollution in Delhi/NCR.
The bench took note of a status report filed by the central pollution watchdog. The bench was informed that agencies have been identified which can provide an Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund to ensure the smooth implementation of the measures.
The bench said more ECC may be generated and added, “find ways and means… and that which is lying unused be utilised to implement short-term and long-term measures suggested by CAQM”.
The bench said these long-term measures, as recommended by CAQM, are required to be given effect without delay. “We therefore call upon the state governments, which have been mentioned, to submit their respective action taken plans to give effect to these measures”, said the bench.
The CAQM identified the percentage-wise contribution of vehicular and other emissions towards air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and at 23% in winter and 19% in summer, according to the commission's report, vehicular emission was the biggest source of air pollution.
The commission, in its status report submitted to the apex court, said it shortlisted a panel of experts from IITs, academia, research institutes, NGOs and other reputed institutes for the identification of causes and the attribution of various pollution sources and these experts held series of meetings of the experts, coordinated by a full-time independent technical member, CAQM, on January 8, 9, 12, and 13.
The commission said the secondary particulate, which includes gaseous emissions from transport, industries and biomass burning, is 27%, and biomass burning, which includes stubble burning, is 20%. These have been identified as the second and third sources of pollution.
The commission suggested long-term measures for abating air pollution caused by the vehicular sector. It suggested time-bound phasing out of polluted vehicles from Delhi-NCR based on the emission potential of each category of vehicles.
It suggested NCR states / GNCTD to either ensure scrapping of such vehicles or facilitate transfer of such vehicles outside NCR so that such polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi-NCR.
The commission suggested strengthening of PUC 2.0 and monitoring of on-road vehicles with remote sensing devices for advanced emissions surveillance.
It also suggested augmentation of the Regional Rail Transport and Metro Rail network with more lines and stations in Delhi and NCR, and development of multi-modal transport hubs connecting Metro and RRTS.
Regarding long-term measures to deal with stubble burning, the commission suggested purchasing of new CRM machines to cater to the needs of farmers during peak harvesting season, as per the assessment of the States and making these machines available to small and marginal farmers free of charge.
It also suggested strengthening the supply chain for ex-situ management of stubble to ensure year-round feedstock availability for industries and energy plants through balers and aggregators.
The commission suggested the establishment of plants for ex-situ utilization of stubble (pellet/ briquette manufacturing units, CBG/ 2G ethanol plants, biomass power generation plants, industrial boilers, etc.).
Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is amicus curiae in the matter, said similar steps have been recommended in earlier plans as well, and the court needs to fix timelines for the proposed recommendations.
The top court made it clear that it will not entertain any objections to the recommendations.
On January 6, the Supreme Court orally remarked that the central pollution watchdog “is failing in performing its duty”, and suggested it should adopt a graded approach towards tackling worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR: identify the causes, which cause is attributable to what extent, during which construction should be allowed,
The apex court emphasised that the expert body should pinpoint the reasons behind rising pollution levels and provide approximate attribution, while cautioning against rigid mathematical quantifications such as assigning 40% or 20% responsibility.