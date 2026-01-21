ETV Bharat / bharat

Vehicular Emissions Not Farm Fires Biggest Contributor To Delhi-NCR Pollution: CAQM Report In SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre, the Delhi government, and other stakeholders to submit their action plans within four weeks, outlining the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) recommendations for long-term measures to improve the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR.

The matter came up before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for CAQM, contended that the commission has filed a detailed report carrying proposed long-term measures, short-term measures and specified the proportionate contribution of each factor—vehicular pollution, industry, dust, biomass burning, farm fires, MSW, residential waste, secondary particulate—causing pollution in Delhi/NCR.

The bench took note of a status report filed by the central pollution watchdog. The bench was informed that agencies have been identified which can provide an Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund to ensure the smooth implementation of the measures.

The bench said more ECC may be generated and added, “find ways and means… and that which is lying unused be utilised to implement short-term and long-term measures suggested by CAQM”.

The bench said these long-term measures, as recommended by CAQM, are required to be given effect without delay. “We therefore call upon the state governments, which have been mentioned, to submit their respective action taken plans to give effect to these measures”, said the bench.

The CAQM identified the percentage-wise contribution of vehicular and other emissions towards air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and at 23% in winter and 19% in summer, according to the commission's report, vehicular emission was the biggest source of air pollution.

The commission, in its status report submitted to the apex court, said it shortlisted a panel of experts from IITs, academia, research institutes, NGOs and other reputed institutes for the identification of causes and the attribution of various pollution sources and these experts held series of meetings of the experts, coordinated by a full-time independent technical member, CAQM, on January 8, 9, 12, and 13.

The commission said the secondary particulate, which includes gaseous emissions from transport, industries and biomass burning, is 27%, and biomass burning, which includes stubble burning, is 20%. These have been identified as the second and third sources of pollution.

The commission suggested long-term measures for abating air pollution caused by the vehicular sector. It suggested time-bound phasing out of polluted vehicles from Delhi-NCR based on the emission potential of each category of vehicles.