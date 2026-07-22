ETV Bharat / bharat

Vegetables Being Cultivated With Sewage Water In Bihar; Agriculture Minister Announces Measures To Deal With It

Patna: Vegetables are being cultivated in urban and semi-urban areas in Bihar with the help of polluted sewage water and people are consuming it leading to serious diseases and grave consequences.

State agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha accepted it as a serious issue in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday and asserted that the government will establish laboratories to test agriculture products. He also appealed to the farmers to start organic farming on one-third of their land.

“It is true that polluted wastewater from drains are being used in agricultural farms in urban and semi-urban areas of Bihar to produce vegetables. There are serious concerns about this. My department has written to 12 associated departments over this for coordination and meetings to decide necessary action on this,” Sinha said inside the House during the ongoing monsoon session.

The agriculture minister was replying on behalf of the state government to a ‘calling attention motion’ by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and former minister Kumar Sarvjeet on the matter. He cited various scientific studies, including one conducted by the Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), which reported vegetable cultivation using sewage water, and found heavy and toxic metals like lead and cadmium at levels much higher than the permissible limits.

Sarvjeet pointed out that the CUSB study found out that the chemical fertilisers and pesticides, including banned pesticides, were present way above their permissible limit.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other reputed organisations have found that long-term consumption of such polluted farm produce could lead to cancer and diseases pertaining to liver, kidney, and reproduction. A worrisome fact related to this is that there is no adequate monitoring, testing and enforcement of food safety standards in Bihar in this regard. If we do not take immediate and concrete steps, the situation will lead to an extensive public health crisis,” Sarvjeet added.

Seeking measures to check the use of polluted drain water and banned chemicals in agriculture, as well as, steps for effective monitoring and punitive action, the RJD legislator said that there was not a single vegetable in the state that was being produced without the largescale use of chemicals.

He shared his experience about how farmers inject pumpkins with some chemical due to which they grow big overnight, and added that the huge crowd of patients at hospitals was becoming unnerving.

Asserting that the government was aware about the problem and determined to ensure public health and safe agricultural produce, Sinha said that steps would be taken to control the use of polluted water. Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agricultural universities, and other competent institutions will test the samples of soil and vegetables.