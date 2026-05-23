Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls, Political Parties Resurrect Veera Pasi, Forgotten Hero Of 1857 War Of Independence
With their eyes on the substantial Pasi vote in Awadh and Purvanchal regions, the political parties are out to woo members of the community.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Raebareli: Veera Pasi, a forgotten hero of India’s first War of Independence in 1857, stands resurrected ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly polls of 2027. With their eyes on the substantial Pasi vote in Awadh and Purvanchal regions, political parties are out to woo members of the community.
On May 20, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, unveiled Veera Pasi's statue at his ancestral village of Lodhwari in Raebareli. Veera’s descendants played a role in the installation of his statue in Lodhwari, which has over 9,000 voters, of which 1,800-2,000 belong to the Pasi community.
Gandhi addressed a Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha on the occasion and said, “While listening to other speakers, I felt that we remember Veera Pasi and Dr B R Ambedkar, but the ideology they stood for is not being protected properly because, in front of our eyes, an attack is being made on the Constitution.”
Congress spokesperson Mahtab Alam said his party remembers heroes from every section of society. “Veera Pasi was a freedom fighter and played a significant role in the 1857 revolution. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress has been working to honour freedom fighters. Congress leaders visited Veera Pasi's village. Priyanka Gandhi had also visited it earlier. A grand memorial for Veera Pasi has also been proposed in future,” he said, adding that Congress has always honoured Veera Pasi and will continue to do so.
Descendant Recalls Forgotten History
One of Veera’s descendants, Ram Khilawan Pasi (50), said political parties still refrain from acknowledging Veera Pasi’s contribution, and taking his name. He said, “People feel insulted by mentioning Veera Pasi's name,” he said.
Pasi was the trusted commander of Rana Beni Madhav Baksh Singh, the 19th century ruler of Shankarpur Estate in Raebareli. He was born into an impoverished Dalit Pasi family on November 11, 1835. Ram Khilawan said Rana Beni Madhav Singh's story is incomplete without Veera Pasi. “Just as roti is essential with vegetables, and rice is essential with dal, Veera Pasi complements Rana Beni Madhav. However, no one talks about Veera,” he said.
People say while Veera may not have earned the place he deserves in the annals of history, his name has become key to power in UP politics.
Jitendra Pratap Singh, Assistant Professor of History at New Standard College of Higher Education in Raebareli, explained that Veera Pasi had played a crucial role in securing Rana Beni Madhav Singh's release from prison during the 1857 war. “Using the prison manual to not the change in shift of guards, Veera took advantage of the interval by nailing a rope to the walls, with which he brought Rana Beni Madhav Singh out of prison via a vent,” he said.
The British could not capture them despite the best efforts. “At the time, a reward of Rs 50,000, which was the largest in history till then, was offered for Veera’s capture,” Jitendra said, while pointing out that regional heroes were not given their due place in history writing, and it is only now that some studies have begun in this direction.
“There are missing heroes about whom information has not been publicised, even though they made significant contributions to the freedom struggle. Veera has a golden history that needs to be brought to the fore,” he said.
SP, BJP, LJP-RV Also Jump In To Woo UP's Pasis
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party state secretary Shashikant Sharma said, "Our National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has given us a PDA formula, covering Pichda (backward), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minority) sections. No one can forget the martyrdom of Veera Pasi."
He claimed his party gives the descendants of Veera Pasi the most representation in politics to help the Pasi community advance. He said MLA Shyam Sundar Bharti from Bachhrawan Assembly seat is from the Pasi community, while in Parliament, Awadhesh Prasad Pasi from Faizabad and R K Chaudhary from Mohanlalganj also represent the community.
Sharma said SP's goal is to provide representation to every section of society. “We are not limited to statues and memorials, but on work to bring underprivileged sections to the forefront of politics,” he said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anita Srivastava also said her party has always respected the Pasi community. “When our leaders began honouring Veera Pasi, other parties followed suit,” she said, adding that other parties are now busy wooing the Pasi community ahead of Assembly polls. She said the BJP has provided benefits to backward castes and Dalits in the last nine years, while other parties had failed to do anything for them in 70 years.
Even Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is trying to get a foothold in UP, is making overtures at the Pasi community. Party leader Abhay Singh said while other parties are merely playing politics by offering flowers and building statues of Pasi community heroes, his party is working at the grassroots level.
Political analyst Vijay Vidrohi said the Pasi community has a voter base in Awadh and Purvanchal regions, ranging from 16-18 per cent of the population. Raebareli, Hardoi, Lucknow, Faizabad and Sitapur are districts with large Pasi populations, having 5-6 lakh Pasi voters in each.
He said Veera Pasi is undoubtedly one of the heroes of the 1857 war. “Budhai Pasi and his wife Janakai were other prominent icons of the community in Awadh,” he added. He further disclosed, “The book ‘Rana Beni Madhav’ written by the late Amar Bahadur Singh ‘Amresh’, contains many stories about Veera Pasi, whose original name was Shivdin Pasi.”