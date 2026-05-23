ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls, Political Parties Resurrect Veera Pasi, Forgotten Hero Of 1857 War Of Independence

Raebareli: Veera Pasi, a forgotten hero of India’s first War of Independence in 1857, stands resurrected ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly polls of 2027. With their eyes on the substantial Pasi vote in Awadh and Purvanchal regions, political parties are out to woo members of the community.

On May 20, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, unveiled Veera Pasi's statue at his ancestral village of Lodhwari in Raebareli. Veera’s descendants played a role in the installation of his statue in Lodhwari, which has over 9,000 voters, of which 1,800-2,000 belong to the Pasi community.

Gandhi addressed a Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha on the occasion and said, “While listening to other speakers, I felt that we remember Veera Pasi and Dr B R Ambedkar, but the ideology they stood for is not being protected properly because, in front of our eyes, an attack is being made on the Constitution.”

Congress spokesperson Mahtab Alam said his party remembers heroes from every section of society. “Veera Pasi was a freedom fighter and played a significant role in the 1857 revolution. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress has been working to honour freedom fighters. Congress leaders visited Veera Pasi's village. Priyanka Gandhi had also visited it earlier. A grand memorial for Veera Pasi has also been proposed in future,” he said, adding that Congress has always honoured Veera Pasi and will continue to do so.

Descendant Recalls Forgotten History

One of Veera’s descendants, Ram Khilawan Pasi (50), said political parties still refrain from acknowledging Veera Pasi’s contribution, and taking his name. He said, “People feel insulted by mentioning Veera Pasi's name,” he said.

Pasi was the trusted commander of Rana Beni Madhav Baksh Singh, the 19th century ruler of Shankarpur Estate in Raebareli. He was born into an impoverished Dalit Pasi family on November 11, 1835. Ram Khilawan said Rana Beni Madhav Singh's story is incomplete without Veera Pasi. “Just as roti is essential with vegetables, and rice is essential with dal, Veera Pasi complements Rana Beni Madhav. However, no one talks about Veera,” he said.

People say while Veera may not have earned the place he deserves in the annals of history, his name has become key to power in UP politics.

Jitendra Pratap Singh, Assistant Professor of History at New Standard College of Higher Education in Raebareli, explained that Veera Pasi had played a crucial role in securing Rana Beni Madhav Singh's release from prison during the 1857 war. “Using the prison manual to not the change in shift of guards, Veera took advantage of the interval by nailing a rope to the walls, with which he brought Rana Beni Madhav Singh out of prison via a vent,” he said.

The British could not capture them despite the best efforts. “At the time, a reward of Rs 50,000, which was the largest in history till then, was offered for Veera’s capture,” Jitendra said, while pointing out that regional heroes were not given their due place in history writing, and it is only now that some studies have begun in this direction.