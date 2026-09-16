Veda Mahavidyalaya To Come Up At Sansari In Rudraprayag
The College is to be established under the central government's Chardham Char Veda Mahavidyalaya scheme on 22 acres identified by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Sansari in Rudraprayag has been chosen as the venue for establishing a Veda Mahavidyalaya (college) under the Central government's Chardham Char Veda Mahavidyalaya scheme. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has zeroed in on 22 acres of land where the Sanskrit Education Department will establish the institution.
The Central government plans to connect the country's young generation with the ancient Indian knowledge tradition of Vedas and Puranas. Under this plan, four Veda colleges are to be established in the four holy places. One of these is proposed to be opened in Badrinath Dham area of Uttarakhand.
Sources disclosed that initially, the BKTC toyed with the idea of establishing the Veda college around the existing institutions and campuses in the state. It explored land in Mandal and Simli areas of Chamoli district but because of geographical and technical reasons, sufficient chunks were not available at either location. It then considered other options and zeroed in on the Sansari area of Rudraprayag district.
A BKTC board meeting was recently held to finalise the selected land and complete administrative formalities. The proposal was passed unanimously. The BKTC President, Hemant Dwivedi said, “The establishment of the Veda college in Uttarakhand is a highly commendable, welcome and historic step by the central and state governments.”
“The construction and smooth operation of this college will provide the youth of the state and country with a rare and unique opportunity to receive high level education in the Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas along with their ancient culture, eternal civilisation and noble values,” he underlined.
The Sanskrit Education Department and the BKTC are jointly moving forward with the construction, developing state-of-the-art facilities, curriculum design and academic sessions at the proposed institution. It is being claimed that the establishment of a specialised Veda college will prove to be a milestone in the promotion and preservation of Indian philosophy, Vedic science and Sanatan culture. This institution is expected to lead to a revival of the Guru-Shishya tradition of the ancient times. Interestingly, the admission rules to the institution prohibit the use of mobile phones in the campus.
Uttarakhand plans to become a global centre for religious, spiritual and cultural education for students from India and abroad.
The venues chosen for setting up Veda Colleges include Puri in East, Badrinath in North, Sringeri in South and Dwarka in West along with Guwahati in the Northeast.
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