ETV Bharat / bharat

Veda Mahavidyalaya To Come Up At Sansari In Rudraprayag

Dehradun: Sansari in Rudraprayag has been chosen as the venue for establishing a Veda Mahavidyalaya (college) under the Central government's Chardham Char Veda Mahavidyalaya scheme. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has zeroed in on 22 acres of land where the Sanskrit Education Department will establish the institution.

The Central government plans to connect the country's young generation with the ancient Indian knowledge tradition of Vedas and Puranas. Under this plan, four Veda colleges are to be established in the four holy places. One of these is proposed to be opened in Badrinath Dham area of ​​Uttarakhand.

Sources disclosed that initially, the BKTC toyed with the idea of establishing the Veda college around the existing institutions and campuses in the state. It explored land in Mandal and Simli areas of Chamoli district but because of geographical and technical reasons, sufficient chunks were not available at either location. It then considered other options and zeroed in on the Sansari area of ​​Rudraprayag district.

A BKTC board meeting was recently held to finalise the selected land and complete administrative formalities. The proposal was passed unanimously. The BKTC President, Hemant Dwivedi said, “The establishment of the Veda college in Uttarakhand is a highly commendable, welcome and historic step by the central and state governments.”