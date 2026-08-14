ETV Bharat / bharat

VDG Member Shot Dead, Another Injured In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur

Udhampur: One person was killed and another critically injured after a Village Defence Groups (VDG) member allegedly opened fire at them in the Sanser area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.

The deceased, Baldev Singh (38), was also a VDG member associated with the group from Sanser village in the district. Romesh Singh (36), who was injured in the incident, has been hospitalised, and details about his condition are currently awaited.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Damnote Police Post (Panchari Police Station, Udhampur district), causing a stir in the area. The police have initiated a detailed probe into the incident to know the circumstances surrounding it.

The accused has been identified as Surjit Singh, son of Chain Singh, also a resident of Sanser and a VDG member. However, the actual cause of the shooting and the circumstances are yet to be ascertained.