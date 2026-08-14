VDG Member Shot Dead, Another Injured In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
Baldev Singh was killed and Romesh Singh critically injured after fellow VDG member Surjit Singh allegedly opened fire in Sanser, Udhampur, reports Ashish Dutt
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Udhampur: One person was killed and another critically injured after a Village Defence Groups (VDG) member allegedly opened fire at them in the Sanser area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.
The deceased, Baldev Singh (38), was also a VDG member associated with the group from Sanser village in the district. Romesh Singh (36), who was injured in the incident, has been hospitalised, and details about his condition are currently awaited.
According to preliminary information, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Damnote Police Post (Panchari Police Station, Udhampur district), causing a stir in the area. The police have initiated a detailed probe into the incident to know the circumstances surrounding it.
The accused has been identified as Surjit Singh, son of Chain Singh, also a resident of Sanser and a VDG member. However, the actual cause of the shooting and the circumstances are yet to be ascertained.
“We took the matter seriously and launched an investigation. Evidence is being collected from the scene, and efforts are underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident,” said a senior police official.
Meanwhile, tension prevails in the district following the shooting. Further legal action will follow once the probe is complete.
Who are VDGs?
The VDGs in Jammu and Kashmir are civilian militia volunteers, who trained and armed by the government to protect remote, hilly villages, stop terrorist attacks and act as a local first line of defense. Earlier, they were called Village Defence Committees or VDCs.
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