ETV Bharat / bharat

VDG Member And Wife Die From 'Own Gunfire Wounds' In Jammu And Kashmir’s Reasi

Representational image. ( IANS )

Jammu: A Village Defence Group (VDG) member and his wife died of gunshot wounds at their residence in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that both were hit by bullets fired from the VDG member’s weapon at their residence in Bralkund Mora village of Baggodas in Mahore tehsil.

The deceased have been identified as Javed Ahmed, a resident of Bagodas, and his wife, Shaheen Akhtar. Police sources informed ETV Bharat that an investigation into the deaths is underway. According to the police, further details will be provided once the necessary legal formalities are completed at the hospital.