VDG Member And Wife Die From 'Own Gunfire Wounds' In Jammu And Kashmir’s Reasi
Preliminary investigations suggest that both were hit by bullets fired from the VDG member’s weapon at their residence in Bralkund Mora village.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Jammu: A Village Defence Group (VDG) member and his wife died of gunshot wounds at their residence in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.
Preliminary investigations suggest that both were hit by bullets fired from the VDG member’s weapon at their residence in Bralkund Mora village of Baggodas in Mahore tehsil.
The deceased have been identified as Javed Ahmed, a resident of Bagodas, and his wife, Shaheen Akhtar. Police sources informed ETV Bharat that an investigation into the deaths is underway.
According to the police, further details will be provided once the necessary legal formalities are completed at the hospital.
The police are examining all aspects of the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths of Javed Ahmed and his wife.
Village Defence Guard (VDG) is a rural security system established in Jammu and Kashmir, designed to provide local-level support in protecting villages in remote and border areas from militant attacks. Under this system, selected residents are entrusted with defensive responsibilities—under the supervision and guidance of the police—and are provided with arms as needed.
VDG members play a crucial role, particularly in areas where immediate access by the police and other security forces is difficult. Being familiar with the local terrain and routes, these personnel provide valuable assistance to security agencies.
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