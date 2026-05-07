ETV Bharat / bharat

VBSA Bill Violates Constitution, Weakens States’ Powers: Educationist Gajendra Babu

New Delhi: A sharp debate has erupted over the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, with educationists and civil society groups alleging that the legislation could fundamentally alter India’s higher education structure, weaken state powers and severely restrict academic freedom.

Among the strongest critics of the Bill is P B Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), who described the proposed legislation as an "Indian version of McCarthyism" and a "colourable exercise of power".

Concerns Over Constitutional Powers And Centralisation

Speaking about the Bill, which is currently being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Gajendra Babu argued that the proposed law goes far beyond standard-setting and attempts to centralise complete control over higher education institutions.

According to him, the Constitution clearly distinguishes between "coordination and determination of standards" and "regulation" of universities. He said Entry 66 of the Union List empowers the Centre only to coordinate and determine standards in higher education, while regulation of universities falls within the State List.

"The Constitution is very clear in differentiating the coordination and determination of standards and regulating universities. Regulation is a state subject. By bringing a regulatory council through this Bill, the Union government is attempting to alter the basic structure of the Constitution," he said.

He further alleged that the Bill violates Article 246, which defines the division of powers between the Centre and states. "This Bill is altering the boundaries of the division of power. Parliament does not have the authority to take away the states’ powers over higher education institutions," he said.

The educationist also questioned the very naming of the proposed law as "Viksit Bharat". According to him, if the government claims India is moving towards becoming a developed nation, then Article 41 of the Constitution becomes relevant. Article 41 directs the state to provide education and public assistance within its economic capacity.

"If the claim of 'Viksit Bharat' is true, then the government should move towards guaranteeing education as a right. Instead, this Bill does not guarantee funding and opens the door for privatisation and self-financed institutions," he said.

SPCSS-TN has written to the JPC demanding wider public consultations and hearings before the Bill is taken up in Parliament. Gajendra Babu said such major legislation cannot be passed "in haste" during the upcoming monsoon session.

"This Bill is a direct assault on the basic structure of the Constitution. Such a serious Bill should be debated publicly. Otherwise, the very purpose of constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee will be defeated," he said.

'Academic Freedom Will Be Totally Lost'

One of the central concerns raised by critics is the proposed structure of the VBSA. The Bill seeks to replace existing bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) with a single umbrella body: the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan.

Under the proposal, the VBSA will consist of a 12-member commission with separate councils for regulation, standard-setting and accreditation. All higher educational institutions would be required to follow the norms framed by these councils.

Gajendra Babu claimed this would effectively end institutional autonomy. According to him, the standard-setting council would decide "what should be taught, how it should be taught and how students should be evaluated."