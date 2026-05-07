VBSA Bill Violates Constitution, Weakens States’ Powers: Educationist Gajendra Babu
Educationist P B Prince Gajendra Babu alleged that the proposed VBSA Bill weakens states’ powers and threatens academic freedom in higher education, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: A sharp debate has erupted over the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, with educationists and civil society groups alleging that the legislation could fundamentally alter India’s higher education structure, weaken state powers and severely restrict academic freedom.
Among the strongest critics of the Bill is P B Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), who described the proposed legislation as an "Indian version of McCarthyism" and a "colourable exercise of power".
Concerns Over Constitutional Powers And Centralisation
Speaking about the Bill, which is currently being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Gajendra Babu argued that the proposed law goes far beyond standard-setting and attempts to centralise complete control over higher education institutions.
According to him, the Constitution clearly distinguishes between "coordination and determination of standards" and "regulation" of universities. He said Entry 66 of the Union List empowers the Centre only to coordinate and determine standards in higher education, while regulation of universities falls within the State List.
"The Constitution is very clear in differentiating the coordination and determination of standards and regulating universities. Regulation is a state subject. By bringing a regulatory council through this Bill, the Union government is attempting to alter the basic structure of the Constitution," he said.
He further alleged that the Bill violates Article 246, which defines the division of powers between the Centre and states. "This Bill is altering the boundaries of the division of power. Parliament does not have the authority to take away the states’ powers over higher education institutions," he said.
The educationist also questioned the very naming of the proposed law as "Viksit Bharat". According to him, if the government claims India is moving towards becoming a developed nation, then Article 41 of the Constitution becomes relevant. Article 41 directs the state to provide education and public assistance within its economic capacity.
"If the claim of 'Viksit Bharat' is true, then the government should move towards guaranteeing education as a right. Instead, this Bill does not guarantee funding and opens the door for privatisation and self-financed institutions," he said.
SPCSS-TN has written to the JPC demanding wider public consultations and hearings before the Bill is taken up in Parliament. Gajendra Babu said such major legislation cannot be passed "in haste" during the upcoming monsoon session.
"This Bill is a direct assault on the basic structure of the Constitution. Such a serious Bill should be debated publicly. Otherwise, the very purpose of constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee will be defeated," he said.
'Academic Freedom Will Be Totally Lost'
One of the central concerns raised by critics is the proposed structure of the VBSA. The Bill seeks to replace existing bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) with a single umbrella body: the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan.
Under the proposal, the VBSA will consist of a 12-member commission with separate councils for regulation, standard-setting and accreditation. All higher educational institutions would be required to follow the norms framed by these councils.
Gajendra Babu claimed this would effectively end institutional autonomy. According to him, the standard-setting council would decide "what should be taught, how it should be taught and how students should be evaluated."
"The commission will control curriculum, teaching methods and even the direction of research. Real education cannot happen under such monitoring. Academic freedom will be totally lost," he warned.
He also expressed concern over the Bill’s alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, especially its emphasis on Indian Knowledge Systems and vocational skilling.
According to him, the proposed framework would turn universities into institutions that produce market-oriented outcomes rather than spaces for critical thinking and independent inquiry. He added, "You cannot predetermine what a student should become after completing a course. Education cannot be reduced to producing a market-ready product."
The educationist further argued that the Bill could indirectly suppress democratic discussion in society. Universities and colleges, he said, often play a critical role in evaluating government policies and informing the public.
"When teachers and researchers are prevented from discussing policies freely, how will ordinary citizens understand what is good or bad in a policy? This weakens democratic debate itself," he said.
Funding, Research Freedom Under Scanner
Another major issue raised by SPCSS-TN relates to funding. The proposed Bill repeals the UGC Act but does not create a clear alternative funding mechanism for higher education institutions. Gajendra Babu said this could push state universities towards self-financing models, increasing the burden on students.
"The authority will remain with the Union government, but the responsibility will remain with the states. If the Centre does not provide grants, state universities will eventually become self-financed institutions," he said. He warned that rising fees could severely affect students from economically weaker backgrounds, especially women and first-generation learners.
"In states like Tamil Nadu, many girls access higher education because it is affordable and supported by state welfare schemes. If education becomes expensive, women will be the first casualties," he said.
He also alleged that the proposed accreditation framework could pressure institutions into complying with centrally determined ideological and academic standards. "The accreditation council may deny accreditation to institutions that do not follow the prescribed standards, including Indian Knowledge Systems and approved research directions," Gajendra said.
The veteran educationist warned that research freedom could also be curtailed if funding becomes linked to government priorities. He added, "If researchers want to study environmental impacts, tribal communities, or projects that may contradict government policies, such research may not receive support. Without funding and freedom, serious research cannot survive."
He also expressed fears of increased brain drain among scholars and researchers. "Qualified researchers may choose to leave India because independent research will become difficult under constant control," he said.
SPCSS-TN has urged the JPC to conduct wider public consultations with academics, state governments, teachers' associations and student groups before finalising its recommendations.
Currently, higher education, technical education, and teacher education in India are regulated separately by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
The proposed Bill seeks to replace all three bodies with a single regulator, the VBSA. Under the proposal, the VBSA will function as a 12-member commission with dedicated councils for regulation, standard-setting, and accreditation, and all educational institutions will be required to comply with the norms set by these councils.
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