ETV Bharat / bharat

VB G RAM G Will Guarantee Only Centralisation, Financial Stress On States: Congress

New Delhi: Claiming that several states have raised concerns over the MGNREGA-substitute VB G RAM G Act, the Congress on Sunday said the new law would guarantee only centralisation and further financial stress on the states.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government, “vengeful and petty” as ever, bulldozed the repeal of MGNREGA through Parliament without any thorough consultation with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development, state governments, or the other relevant stakeholders.

Now it emerges that several states have raised concerns regarding its substitute, VB G RAM G, scheduled for launch on July 1, Ramesh said on X. Even the BJP-governed states such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand have opposed the huge additional expenditure burden that is set to be levied on states once the new law comes into force, he said.

Four other state governments have opposed the blackout period of the scheme during the peak agricultural season, Ramesh said, adding that at least five states have sought a hike in wages for rural workers. Even Madhya Pradesh, the home state of the Union rural development minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan), is voicing concerns around the Modi government's new pet project, Ramesh alleged.