ETV Bharat / bharat

VB-G RAM-G Scheme Will Carry Logo Designed By Karnataka Youth

Ram Prasad receives Rs 50,000 cash and appreciation letter from Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi. Karnataka Agriculture Minister Eshwar Khandre is also seen. ( ETV Bharat )

The logo designed by Ram Prasad from Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada was selected from 7,000 submissions.

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada): Puttur artist K Ram Prasad won first place in the logo design competition for the VBG-RamG scheme.

More than 7 thousand artists from across the country submitted designs. Among these, the logo designed by Ram Prasad won first place. The logo was unveiled in Delhi on June 29. During the programme, the Union Government felicitated Ram Prasad and awarded him Rs 50,000 cash.

The Union Rural Development Department invited logo submissions for the rural guarantee scheme nationwide, with March 30 as the final submission date. According to department officials, as many as 7,000 logos were registered for the competiton of which the logo designed by Ram Prasadwas selected.