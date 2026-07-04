VB-G RAM-G Scheme Will Carry Logo Designed By Karnataka Youth
The logo, designed by Ram Prasad from Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada, was selected from 7,000 submissions from across the country.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
The logo designed by Ram Prasad from Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada was selected from 7,000 submissions.
Puttur (Dakshina Kannada): Puttur artist K Ram Prasad won first place in the logo design competition for the VBG-RamG scheme.
More than 7 thousand artists from across the country submitted designs. Among these, the logo designed by Ram Prasad won first place. The logo was unveiled in Delhi on June 29. During the programme, the Union Government felicitated Ram Prasad and awarded him Rs 50,000 cash.
The Union Rural Development Department invited logo submissions for the rural guarantee scheme nationwide, with March 30 as the final submission date. According to department officials, as many as 7,000 logos were registered for the competiton of which the logo designed by Ram Prasadwas selected.
Talking about the logo, Ram Prasad said he saw the advertisement inviting logos and decided to send a logo for the competitoin. He sent the logo just minutes before the deadline ended.
"First I learned about the purpose and format of the VB G Ram G scheme and then started creating a logo. Though I designed many logos, I was not satisfied. I had given up on the task. By that time the deadline had passed, and about 5,000 logos had been submitted. Luckily, the deadline was extended by four days (from March 30 to April 4). Enthused by the extension, I started drawing again. After designing several logos, I liked one logo and submitted it for the competition just a few minutes before the deadline ended on April 4," Rama Prasad said.
Ram Prasad's house is filled with joy over his achievement, as a national scheme will carry his logo forever. Ram Prasad has been interested in painting since childhood and excelled in it during school and college. He received his art education from Mahalasa Art School in Mangaluru and is currently making his mark in the designing field.