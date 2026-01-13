ETV Bharat / bharat

VB-G RAM G Bill Carries Gandhian Spirit, Not Fake Job Cards: Jitendra Singh

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Union government’s move to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, and replace it with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, marks one of the most significant shifts in India’s rural welfare architecture in two decades. Tabled in Parliament last week, the proposed legislation aims to realign rural employment with the Centre’s “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” vision, emphasising technology-driven planning, infrastructure creation and fiscal discipline.

While explaining the rationale behind the overhaul, Minister of State of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, while addressing a press conference at Kartvya Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, argued that the new framework seeks to address long-standing issues of leakages, inefficiencies and poor asset creation under MGNREGA.

“The more effort we put into going deeper into this, the better it will be,” Singh said, describing the Bill as part of a broader campaign to improve transparency, accountability and outcome-based governance through an integrated information system.

However, even as the government projects the VB-G RAM G Bill as a modernised alternative, critics warn that the proposed law fundamentally alters the rights-based, demand-driven nature of the rural employment guarantee, while shifting substantial financial and administrative responsibility onto state governments.

From MGNREGA To VB-G RAM G

MGNREGA was enacted in 2005. It guaranteed 100 days of wage employment to every rural household. The scheme was designed as a demand-driven programme, empowering gram panchayats to plan and execute work based on local needs. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, MGNREGA proved to be a critical safety net, generating approximately over 286 crore person-days of employment for the financial year 2024-25, providing assistance to nearly 5.8 crore households during such an unprecedented crisis.

The new Bill proposes to replace this framework with a statutory guarantee of 125 days employment per rural household every year. While this represents a nominal increase, the guarantee is no longer open-ended. Instead, the Centre will determine a “normative allocation” for each state, based on objective parameters, with any expenditure beyond this ceiling to be borne by the states.

According to the government, this shift introduces fiscal discipline. Jitendra Singh pointed at past instances of misuse, citing cases of ghost beneficiaries, repeated digging and filling of pits, and alleged collusion between local officials and political representatives.

“Where is the money coming from, and where is it going? These questions were not being answered earlier,” he said, adding that digital tracking would now ensure transparency and prevent such abuses.

Singh invoked Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, contrasting them with past misuse, saying, "Mahatma Gandhi believed India lived in its villages, and stood for their genuine empowerment, not for practices like fake job cards or misuse of public funds." He said Gandhian ideals were about accountability and integrity in governance, ensuring welfare money reaches intended beneficiaries. Singh added that preventing corruption in rural schemes is the key to uphold Gandhi’s legacy.

Changing The Funding Model

One of the most consequential changes lies in the Centre-state funding pattern. Under MGNREGA, the Union government bore 100 per cent of unskilled wage costs, and around 90 per cent of overall expenditure. The cost-sharing model under the new Bill requires all states to share 60 per cent of the cost with the Centre. The exception is for northeastern and Himalayan states, which will have to bear 10 per cent of the costs, and Union Territories without their own legislatures, which will receive all the funding from the Centre.

The additional burden on states will create new wage liabilities for state governments, as the VB-G RAM G Bill also shifts most of this liability to them. Although Singh said this will foster cooperation between states and lessen dependence on the Centre, several states have already raised concerns regarding fiscal stress, as they continue to operate under constrained budgets in the wake of GST.

“If states wish to provide more employment than what the normative allocation allows, they will have to pay from their own exchequer,” a senior rural development official noted. “That raises questions about whether the 125-day guarantee can meaningfully be realised on the ground.”