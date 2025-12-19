ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't End MGNREGA, People Won't Let You Roam On Roads: LoP Kharge To Centre

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, with Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK MP TR Balu, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, and other India Bloc MPs, holds a protest over the renaming of MGNREGA during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday warned the Centre that people won't let their leaders roam on roads if they end the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme meant to provide 100 days' guaranteed livelihood to eligible rural households.

Participating in a debate on Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 to replace MGNREGA, he accused the BJP-led government of putting in efforts to weaken the poor to put them in "slavery" through the proposed legislation.

"It (MGNREGA) is a very big and important law. We should not take it lightly. Because this is a law related to the poor and it is not good to tamper with it. That is why I would say that it is not good that you are working to bring a new law in place of the old one. People will not let you roam on the roads," Kharge said.

He said MGNREGA was introduced to feed the poor who could not work and "today you are taking away the rights" given to them. "What is your intention behind it? To weaken the poor people. To crush them and put them into the slavery again," Kharge said.

Referring to farmers' agitation that led to the scrapping of three contentious agriculture laws in 2021, he said the time will come again when you would have to withdraw this new Bill the way you took back the "three black farm laws".

"We will come on to the streets. We will even face bullets but we will never support this law," Kharge said. He suggested that MGNREGA be continued in its old form and strengthened, otherwise all poor people will be "ruined".