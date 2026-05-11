ETV Bharat / bharat

VB-G Ram G Act To Come Into Force From July 1, MGNREGA To Be Repealed: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced that the new Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, the Act will come into force in all states and Union Territories on July 1.

In another notification, the ministry stated that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) will be repealed and replaced by the new Act. It assured that the transition from MGNREGA to the new framework would be seamless and without disruption to workers.

"Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30 shall be saved and carried over to the new framework seamlessly," the notification said, adding that existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards will remain valid until the new "gramin rozgar guarantee cards" are issued. Workers will not be denied employment due to pending e-KYC, and registration for those without job cards will continue at the gram panchayat level, it said.