ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'New VB-GRAM-G Scheme A Flop Show': Welfare Economist Jean Drèze

Ranchi: With rural jobs declining by nearly half year-on-year in the opening month of implementation of the ambitious Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-GRAM-G) scheme, which replaces the erstwhile MGNREGA, noted welfare economist Jean Drèze has termed the new scheme a "flop show".

Drèze said that the rural employment scheme witnessed a dip in its first month owing to "confusion" in the scheme's implementation. The VB-GRAM-G was implemented across the country with effect from July 1, 2026, with the NDA government at the Centre claiming that the revamped scheme enhances the work days from 100 to 125.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Drèze said that rural employment declined by nearly half in the first month of its implementation as compared to the same period last year.

"VB-GRAM-G is a flop show across India. Its performance in Jharkhand is virtually zero," Drèze said. Jharkhand is known for its abundant workforce and a large portion of its population relies on the Centre's rural employment guarantee scheme.

Drèze stated that the rural employment generated under the rural employment guarantee scheme between April and July this year declined by a considerable margin in the last two years.

"This is a time when there is little agricultural work, making people heavily dependent on the scheme. While this is the situation nationwide, the scenario in Jharkhand is even worse, with a 75% drop in employment—meaning it was negligible—during this period compared to the last two years," he said.

Drèze attributed the "VB-GRAM-G failure to multiple factors primarily to the confusion over the scheme implementation in the first place."