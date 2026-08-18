Exclusive | 'New VB-GRAM-G Scheme A Flop Show': Welfare Economist Jean Drèze
In a conversation with ETV Bharat's Bhuvan Kishore Jha, Drèze explained the shortcomings in the implementation of the rural employment scheme.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Ranchi: With rural jobs declining by nearly half year-on-year in the opening month of implementation of the ambitious Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-GRAM-G) scheme, which replaces the erstwhile MGNREGA, noted welfare economist Jean Drèze has termed the new scheme a "flop show".
Drèze said that the rural employment scheme witnessed a dip in its first month owing to "confusion" in the scheme's implementation. The VB-GRAM-G was implemented across the country with effect from July 1, 2026, with the NDA government at the Centre claiming that the revamped scheme enhances the work days from 100 to 125.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Drèze said that rural employment declined by nearly half in the first month of its implementation as compared to the same period last year.
"VB-GRAM-G is a flop show across India. Its performance in Jharkhand is virtually zero," Drèze said. Jharkhand is known for its abundant workforce and a large portion of its population relies on the Centre's rural employment guarantee scheme.
Drèze stated that the rural employment generated under the rural employment guarantee scheme between April and July this year declined by a considerable margin in the last two years.
"This is a time when there is little agricultural work, making people heavily dependent on the scheme. While this is the situation nationwide, the scenario in Jharkhand is even worse, with a 75% drop in employment—meaning it was negligible—during this period compared to the last two years," he said.
Drèze attributed the "VB-GRAM-G failure to multiple factors primarily to the confusion over the scheme implementation in the first place."
"The Rural Development Minister had announced last December that the VB-GRAM-G scheme would commence on April 1. Consequently, field staff and Rozgar Sevaks (employment assistants) were confused and unsure of what course of action to take," he said.
Another factor, according to Drèze, was that the state governments were unaware of how much funding would be allocated for the scheme.
"As a result, there was no mention of it in the budget being prepared in February. In fact, state governments across the country—including Jharkhand—remained in the dark until June. Given that there is no provision for the scheme in Jharkhand's current financial year budget, the question arises: how is the scheme to be implemented?"
Significantly, under the new provisions, the state government is required to contribute 60% of the funding, up from the previous 20% under MGNREGA, which operated primarily on Central Government funds.
"In the current scenario, if the Central Government is proposing an allocation of ₹2,700 crore, the Jharkhand government would need to contribute ₹1,800 crore—yet there is no allocation for this in their budget," Dreze said.
Pointing to another factor for the decline in the work days under VB-GRAM-G, Drèze said that labourers were weary of the payment system.
"The new provisions have made the process even more complex, leading to apathy among the workers. Delays in wage payments are caused not only by budgetary constraints but also by issues regarding incentives," he said.
Over the proposal to increase employment days from 100 to 125 under VB-GRAM-G, Drèze termed it merely a token gesture. He questioned the utility of raising the limit when employment opportunities in themselves have plummeted by a considerable margin.
Drèze emphasised the need to first restore MGNREGA and ensure a genuine guarantee of employment that is implemented on the ground. He asserted that without addressing the major issues of corruption and payment delays, the scheme cannot succeed.
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