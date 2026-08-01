ETV Bharat / bharat

Varsha Ashok Aglawe Becomes First Woman GSI Director General In 176-Year History

Kolkata: The Geological Survey of India on Friday said Varsha Ashok Aglawe has assumed charge as its 54th director general, becoming the first woman to head the country's premier geoscientific organisation in its 176-year history. Aglawe, a palaeontologist with over three decades of experience, succeeds Asit Saha, who served as the GSI director general for two years.

She joined GSI in 1992 after a stint with the Indian Bureau of Mines. Aglawe recently served as the additional director general and head of department, eastern region, in Kolkata. On taking charge, she said GSI would align its programmes with the government's priorities on critical mineral exploration and mineral security.