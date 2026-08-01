Varsha Ashok Aglawe Becomes First Woman GSI Director General In 176-Year History
Varsha Ashok Aglawe succeeds Asit Saha, who served as the GSI director general for two years.
By PTI
Published : August 1, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Kolkata: The Geological Survey of India on Friday said Varsha Ashok Aglawe has assumed charge as its 54th director general, becoming the first woman to head the country's premier geoscientific organisation in its 176-year history. Aglawe, a palaeontologist with over three decades of experience, succeeds Asit Saha, who served as the GSI director general for two years.
She joined GSI in 1992 after a stint with the Indian Bureau of Mines. Aglawe recently served as the additional director general and head of department, eastern region, in Kolkata. On taking charge, she said GSI would align its programmes with the government's priorities on critical mineral exploration and mineral security.
The surveyor will focus on accelerating exploration of deep-seated and concealed mineral deposits, expanding offshore mineral exploration and strengthening laboratory infrastructure, she said.
Aglawe also stressed the need to promote advanced geoscientific research, natural hazard studies, glaciology and capacity building for young geoscientists while enhancing scientific publications, the GSI said.
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