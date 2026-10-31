ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi To Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Be Flagged Off Today

Varanasi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off Uttar Pradesh’s first (India’s second) Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Varanasi today (October 31) at 4.30 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present. The event will take place at Platform No. 8 of the Banaras Railway Station.

While the Vande Bharat Sleeper is intended to operate from Varanasi Junction, it will depart from Banaras Railway Station for this inaugural run. The train is scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 1.30 am, after which it will follow its regular, designated schedule.

Varanasi To Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Be Flagged Off Today (PTI)

Capable of reaching speeds of 160–180 km/h, the train will cover the 771-kilometre distance between Varanasi and Delhi in just nine hours — a significant improvement over the previous 12-hour travel time. It has a capacity of over 800 passengers per trip.

This overnight service will serve as a major boon for business travellers, working professionals, and students heading to Delhi. The train’s route will include stops at Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad before reaching Delhi.

Train number 27421, travelling from Varanasi to New Delhi, will depart at 8.50 pm and is scheduled to arrive at Prayagraj Junction at 10.35 pm. After a five-minute stoppage, the train will depart at 10.40, reach Kanpur Central at 12.40 am, and then depart again at 12.45 am — following a five-minute halt. It will arrive at New Delhi Railway Station at 5.55 am.