Varanasi To Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Be Flagged Off Today
Capable of reaching speeds of 160–180 km/h, the train will cover the 771-kilometre distance between Varanasi and Delhi in just nine hours, reports Gopal Bisht.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Varanasi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off Uttar Pradesh’s first (India’s second) Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Varanasi today (October 31) at 4.30 pm.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present. The event will take place at Platform No. 8 of the Banaras Railway Station.
While the Vande Bharat Sleeper is intended to operate from Varanasi Junction, it will depart from Banaras Railway Station for this inaugural run. The train is scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 1.30 am, after which it will follow its regular, designated schedule.
Capable of reaching speeds of 160–180 km/h, the train will cover the 771-kilometre distance between Varanasi and Delhi in just nine hours — a significant improvement over the previous 12-hour travel time. It has a capacity of over 800 passengers per trip.
This overnight service will serve as a major boon for business travellers, working professionals, and students heading to Delhi. The train’s route will include stops at Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad before reaching Delhi.
Train number 27421, travelling from Varanasi to New Delhi, will depart at 8.50 pm and is scheduled to arrive at Prayagraj Junction at 10.35 pm. After a five-minute stoppage, the train will depart at 10.40, reach Kanpur Central at 12.40 am, and then depart again at 12.45 am — following a five-minute halt. It will arrive at New Delhi Railway Station at 5.55 am.
Train number 27422 will depart from Delhi for Varanasi. It will leave Delhi at 9.40 pm and reach Kanpur Central at 2.25 am. Departing from there at 2.30 am, it will arrive in Prayagraj at 4.45 am. It will then depart for Banaras at 4.50 am, reaching its destination at 6.45 am.
This train offers an overnight journey, connecting Banaras to Delhi and vice versa. According to a notification issued by the Railways, the train has been approved to run six days a week.
Station Director Arpit Gupta said that the train will not operate from Varanasi on Saturdays or from New Delhi on Fridays; these days will be reserved for maintenance. Initially, only two stoppages have been designated — Prayagraj and Kanpur — with plans underway to include Aligarh and Ghaziabad as well.
While the exact ticket fares have not yet been finalised, it is estimated that the First AC sleeper will cost approximately Rs 4,100, Second AC sleeper Rs 3,200, and Third AC sleeper Rs 2,400. GST may be added separately. The final rates will be updated once the train begins operations.
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