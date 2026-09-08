Varanasi Development Authority Starts Physical Verification Of Buildings Around Sarnath After UNESCO World Heritage Status
Construction rules are set to change completely, as the entire area will now have to be maintained and developed according to UNESCO guidelines.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Varanasi: With Sarnath being granted a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site status on July 25 this year, the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) has started conducting physical verification of all the buildings within its core and buffer zones. The construction rules at this international tourist destination will now be completely changed.
Sarnath is one of the prime sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites located 10 km northeast of Varanasi where Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon around 528 BC to his five original disciples in the Deer Park. This marked the beginning of the spread of Buddhism. UNESCO added Sarnath to its World Heritage site list after a wait of 28 years. It is the fourth such site in Uttar Pradesh and 45th in India. Before it, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri had been included in the World Heritage site list.
Sources disclosed that the entire area will now be maintained and developed according to UNESCO guidelines. Ved Prakash Mishra of the VDA stated that construction is strictly prohibited within a 100-metre radius of the Sarnath Heritage Zone (SHZ).
“Soon, new facilities will be developed in the Sarnath area for the convenience of tourists including the implementation of a pathway beautification project,” he disclosed.
He explained that the final authority for granting construction permission within 300 meters of the site is the National Monuments Authority (NMA). There are also several conditions including height restrictions of up to 9 meters.
He said that keeping these standards in mind, the SHZ team has been specifically instructed that all the rules should be followed strictly and construction should be done in the prescribed manner.
It is learnt that enforcement teams are taking action to ensure compliance with the rules and notices have been issued to 15 people so far this month.
The addition of the site to the UNESCO World Heritage list has led to insecurity among the local residents and shopkeepers. Ram Bahadur, a shopkeeper, said, "I have been worried ever since I heard about the UNESCO announcement. It's wonderful that this site has been included in the World Heritage list but now this entire area will change and therefore my shop will also be removed. I am now concerned about my livelihood."
He said that he has been told that he will get a new shop but he doesn’t know how far away. My shop here is doing good but if it's far away, who will come to shop?” he said.
The same concern was aired by Lakshya, Santosh and other shopkeepers. They expect an increase in tourist arrivals but at the same time they are worried about the future of their shops. They said that no official has contacted them yet and neither has anyone explained what kind of development will take place at the site. “If officials had come and explained it to us, our doubts would have been allayed,” they said.
The Sarnath complex already operates under Archeological Survey of India (ASI) regulations that govern an area up to 300 meter radius. Sources said that the existing structures are not at risk.
Senior ASI officials disclosed that Sarnath’s inclusion in the World Heritage site list will not only further the development of the region but also provide employment to the people here.
An official explained that if someone's house is within a 300 metre radius, he or she must obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the ASI for construction. They can apply to the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) and then get a NOC from there as well.
Rahul Mehta, a member of the Tourism and Trade Association, stated, “This is a blessing for Varanasi that already receives a large number of tourists making it a hotspot for the entire country.”
He added, “From a business perspective, people here have already built hotels and homes that meet ASI standards. Investors need not worry as the connectivity between Sarnath and the Ring Road is excellent, a 10-15 minute journey. Major projects are already underway on the Ring Road. Therefore, there is an advantage in preserving and developing this entire area.”
Rahul claimed that the locals will get a big opportunity to work as stakeholders in the village tourism being developed in this area.
Responding to concerns being aired by the people about their shops and land, he said, "There is no major problem at the local level. While shopkeepers operating near the stupa may be concerned, the local residents won't have any concerns as the entire area has already been developed according to the ASI standards.”
Sarnath will now be required to comply with the World Heritage Act of 1972 and UNESCO's directives and standards that require maintaining the integrity of the Dhamekh Stupa, Chaukhandi Stupa and other archaeological remains as per the criteria under which they were recognized. Any alteration to the monuments' original structure, historical character, and ancient artifacts is strictly prohibited.
Sarnath is home to Ashoka's four-armed lion pillar, a temple dedicated to Lord Buddha, the Dhamekh Stupa, the Chaukhandi Stupa, the Mulagandha Kuti Vihara and many other landmarks. All of these sites reinforce the presence of Lord Buddha here.
Senior chronicler Vishwanath Gokarna disclosed, “While everyone knows that Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon here, very few know that near the Dhamekh Stupa in Sarnath, there is also a place where Lord Buddha meditated for many days in a small room. This place remains intact and is sacred for the Buddhists.”
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