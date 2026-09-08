ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi Development Authority Starts Physical Verification Of Buildings Around Sarnath After UNESCO World Heritage Status

Varanasi: With Sarnath being granted a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site status on July 25 this year, the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) has started conducting physical verification of all the buildings within its core and buffer zones. The construction rules at this international tourist destination will now be completely changed.

Sarnath is one of the prime sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites located 10 km northeast of Varanasi where Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon around 528 BC to his five original disciples in the Deer Park. This marked the beginning of the spread of Buddhism. UNESCO added Sarnath to its World Heritage site list after a wait of 28 years. It is the fourth such site in Uttar Pradesh and 45th in India. Before it, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri had been included in the World Heritage site list.

Giant standing Buddha statue near Thai Temple in Sarnath (ETV Bharat)

Sources disclosed that the entire area will now be maintained and developed according to UNESCO guidelines. Ved Prakash Mishra of the VDA stated that construction is strictly prohibited within a 100-metre radius of the Sarnath Heritage Zone (SHZ).

“Soon, new facilities will be developed in the Sarnath area for the convenience of tourists including the implementation of a pathway beautification project,” he disclosed.

He explained that the final authority for granting construction permission within 300 meters of the site is the National Monuments Authority (NMA). There are also several conditions including height restrictions of up to 9 meters.

He said that keeping these standards in mind, the SHZ team has been specifically instructed that all the rules should be followed strictly and construction should be done in the prescribed manner.

It is learnt that enforcement teams are taking action to ensure compliance with the rules and notices have been issued to 15 people so far this month.

Giant sacred Buddhist prayer bell in Sarnath (ETV Bharat)

The addition of the site to the UNESCO World Heritage list has led to insecurity among the local residents and shopkeepers. Ram Bahadur, a shopkeeper, said, "I have been worried ever since I heard about the UNESCO announcement. It's wonderful that this site has been included in the World Heritage list but now this entire area will change and therefore my shop will also be removed. I am now concerned about my livelihood."