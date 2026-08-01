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Varanasi Cops Book MPs Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, Awadesh Prasad For 'Insulting Sanatan Dharma'

Varanasi: Varanasi Police on Saturday registered a case against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and two other MPs for allegedly insulting Sanatan Dharma and hurting religious sentiments during an opposition protest in Parliament, an official said.

According to Gaurav Banswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, an FIR was filed based on a formal complaint submitted at Kotwali police station by some seers alleging that Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad have insulted Sanatan Dharma in Parliament.

Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, is an Independent MP from Purnia constituency in Bihar, while Awadhesh Prasad is the Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Seer Jagatguru Balak Das said the manner in which Pappu Yadav insulted Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma in the House was unforgivable.

"No follower of Sanatan Dharma can forget this act. It has hurt our religious sentiments. So we have demanded that a case be registered," he said.