ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi: Caught In The Knot Of Unfulfilled Promise Of Marriage, And Societal Taboos

According to the OSC data, 'promise to marry' cases are on the rise in Varanasi. ( ETV Bharat Graphics )

Varanasi: Live-in relationship leads to a promise to marry, which, in most of the cases, does not lead to a happy married life, going by the figures provided by Varanasi’s Sakhi: One Stop Centre (OSC).

OSCs provide a range of integrated services under one roof, including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence or in distress. The Government of India had implemented the OSC scheme on April 1, 2015.

According to the OSC data, in Varanasi alone, 20-30 cases surface every month where a promise of marriage, followed by a physical relationship and a subsequent breakup, causes the future dreams — especially of young women — to break into pieces.

As a result, these young women are falling victim to depression. The situation is so dire that some even contemplate taking drastic steps, such as suicide.

Varanasi’s Sakhi: One Stop Centre (ETV Bharat)

The Concept And The Counsellors

Rashmi Dubey, manager of the Varanasi OSC, maintains that most "promise to marry" cases involve young women aged 18 to 25. “When these young women attend college — often in co-educational institutions — they form friendships with male peers. One of these friends often becomes someone very special, and the relationship eventually blossoms into romance,” she says.

Elaborating on the "promise to marry" concept, she says young men speak of marriage and pledge to tie the knot once their studies are complete or they have started a job. The young women place blind faith in these assurances. “The young woman believes that her partner will certainly keep his word. Eventually, they become physically intimate, after which he dumps her,” she adds.

Rashmi explains that when such cases come to them, they try to resolve the issue. The young women, coming from all walks of life, often insist that no action be taken against their partners and that their families not be informed; they simply want a reconciliation because they feel they cannot live without their partners.

“These girls are very young — at an age when they should be focusing on their studies. Instead, they get involved in such activities, believing that doing so will help them move forward in life,” says Rashmi. “Influenced by television and movies, they wonder, ‘If everyone else has a boyfriend, why can't I?’ This mindset leads them into such relationships.”

'Promise To Marry'

However, in cases involving a "promise to marry," the young women often do not visit the centre; they prefer to communicate only over the phone. “Speaking to both parties via phone presents some challenges. Out of the cases we receive, only two or three actually result in a visit to the centre,” she says.

Rashmi strikes a note of caution: “Even if a marriage takes place through mutual consent in such cases, it often ends in divorce. We then proceed with the case under domestic violence charges. We have several cases dating back two or three years where divorce proceedings have now been initiated. There has been a rapid increase in such cases following the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Case worker Priyanka Tiwari notes that they frequently encounter cases involving a "promise to marry". “The young women involved simply state that their male partners had been in a relationship with them and had promised marriage, but are now — after 4-5 years — reneging on that promise. Just get me married to him; I want to be with him," says Priyanka.

“When we counsel them, we explain the reality of the situation. We point out that since he has wronged them, we cannot force a marriage. We try to explain that if they wish, they can pursue legal action.”

Experts say after breakup, young women are falling victim to depression. (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Fear Of The Legal Process