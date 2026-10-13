Varanasi: Caught In The Knot Of Unfulfilled Promise Of Marriage, And Societal Taboos
Psychologists say one should be open about a live-in relationship with family, friends, and relatives, who act as a support system, reports Pratima Tiwari.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Varanasi: Live-in relationship leads to a promise to marry, which, in most of the cases, does not lead to a happy married life, going by the figures provided by Varanasi’s Sakhi: One Stop Centre (OSC).
OSCs provide a range of integrated services under one roof, including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence or in distress. The Government of India had implemented the OSC scheme on April 1, 2015.
According to the OSC data, in Varanasi alone, 20-30 cases surface every month where a promise of marriage, followed by a physical relationship and a subsequent breakup, causes the future dreams — especially of young women — to break into pieces.
As a result, these young women are falling victim to depression. The situation is so dire that some even contemplate taking drastic steps, such as suicide.
The Concept And The Counsellors
Rashmi Dubey, manager of the Varanasi OSC, maintains that most "promise to marry" cases involve young women aged 18 to 25. “When these young women attend college — often in co-educational institutions — they form friendships with male peers. One of these friends often becomes someone very special, and the relationship eventually blossoms into romance,” she says.
Elaborating on the "promise to marry" concept, she says young men speak of marriage and pledge to tie the knot once their studies are complete or they have started a job. The young women place blind faith in these assurances. “The young woman believes that her partner will certainly keep his word. Eventually, they become physically intimate, after which he dumps her,” she adds.
Rashmi explains that when such cases come to them, they try to resolve the issue. The young women, coming from all walks of life, often insist that no action be taken against their partners and that their families not be informed; they simply want a reconciliation because they feel they cannot live without their partners.
“These girls are very young — at an age when they should be focusing on their studies. Instead, they get involved in such activities, believing that doing so will help them move forward in life,” says Rashmi. “Influenced by television and movies, they wonder, ‘If everyone else has a boyfriend, why can't I?’ This mindset leads them into such relationships.”
'Promise To Marry'
However, in cases involving a "promise to marry," the young women often do not visit the centre; they prefer to communicate only over the phone. “Speaking to both parties via phone presents some challenges. Out of the cases we receive, only two or three actually result in a visit to the centre,” she says.
Rashmi strikes a note of caution: “Even if a marriage takes place through mutual consent in such cases, it often ends in divorce. We then proceed with the case under domestic violence charges. We have several cases dating back two or three years where divorce proceedings have now been initiated. There has been a rapid increase in such cases following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Case worker Priyanka Tiwari notes that they frequently encounter cases involving a "promise to marry". “The young women involved simply state that their male partners had been in a relationship with them and had promised marriage, but are now — after 4-5 years — reneging on that promise. Just get me married to him; I want to be with him," says Priyanka.
“When we counsel them, we explain the reality of the situation. We point out that since he has wronged them, we cannot force a marriage. We try to explain that if they wish, they can pursue legal action.”
Fear Of The Legal Process
According to the case worker, most of these young women do not want to go through the legal process. They harbour fears regarding courts and their families; they want the matter resolved without their families or the police finding out.
“As a result, we conduct two-three counselling sessions. In most cases, the male partners do not come to the centre voluntarily, so we have the police issue a notice to summon them. However, these attempts often yield no resolution,” she says. “The young women believe that even if their partners have ruined their lives, they are bound to stay with them — but the men do not agree.”
Psycho-social counsellor Khushbu Singh notes that young women aged 13-25 come to them for help. “These girls often do not receive enough time or attention from their families. Family members often fail to understand them, leading these girls to place their trust in others too quickly. Situations often arise where the girls become pregnant, only to be abandoned by their partners.”
Rejected By Family
According to Khushbu, when these young women confide in their families about the situation, they are often rejected. The family's attitude towards them becomes extremely negative, which in turn causes them to develop a very negative outlook on life. They may even begin to contemplate suicide. This is where the counselling process begins; they are helped to move past this crisis and are shown examples demonstrating that they can still lead fulfilling lives.
Most importantly, the counsellor says, parents should devote time to their children and try to understand their daughters' perspectives.
Psychologist Manoj Tiwari notes that live-in relationships are becoming increasingly common. The key reasons include the erosion of moral bonds and the weakening of traditional family structures. As a result, the number of live-in arrangements is rising.
He insists that breakups in these relationships often have significant physical, mental, emotional, and financial impacts. “Individuals invest so much of themselves — essentially their entire emotional and personal capital — into these partnerships. As a result, young women, in particular, are frequently observed suffering from trauma in the aftermath,” he says. “In such situations, the first thing to keep in mind is the importance of setting boundaries right from the beginning of the relationship, particularly regarding financial matters. Secondly, maintaining personal space between partners is essential.”
He recommends that even while in a live-in relationship, one should be open about it with family, friends, and relatives. Maintaining communication ensures that, should a difficult situation arise, family, friends, and the community can act as a support system.
His other rules for dealing with the aftermath of live-in relationships are: Seek support from family and friends; ensure a balanced diet; speak openly with close ones and their social circle; if you feel like crying, let it out; keep a diary or engage in physical activity; and if the depression persists, seek psychological counselling.
What The Law Says
The law treats a breach of a promise to marry as a serious offence. High Court advocate Shubham Yadav says that engaging in sexual relations under a false promise of marriage constitutes a serious, non-bailable offence under Section 69 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).
Conviction for this offence can lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years and a heavy fine. He notes that while such cases previously fell under sections 375 and 376 of the IPC, the new legal framework has introduced specific and stricter provisions.
He explains that an individual falls within the ambit of the law — and faces legal action — even if they deceive someone with a false promise of marriage while concealing their true identity. This law has been framed specifically to address male offenders.
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