Varanasi Astrologer Analyses Donald Trump’s Horoscope, Predicts Challenges Ahead

US President Donald Trump’s horoscope indicates growing troubles, controversies and strained global ties, claims a Varanasi-based astrologer after detailed planetary analysis.

Donald Trump
An astrologer in Varanasi examines a horoscope chart while discussing planetary influences on global leaders. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST

Varanasi: United States (US) President Donald Trump continues to attract global attention for his recent decisions and statements, which have notably affected international politics.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student and astrologer Pandit Saurabh Dubey has analysed Trump’s horoscope, exploring planetary influences on his perceived stubbornness and their potential effect on global affairs.

Trump has attracted attention for his tariff policies and multiple other decisions that have unsettled several countries. Even India’s relationship with him is under strain.

Meanwhile, as tensions rise with the US, Iran has closed its airspace to commercial aircraft. According to Pandit Dubey, Trump’s power may soon face threats, as his horoscope suggests mounting challenges.

Trump’s Horoscope Strong Politically

Pandit Dubey says Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at 10.54 am. His horoscope shows an ascendant Leo, the Scorpio zodiac sign, and the fourth phase of the Jyeshtha Nakshatra (a Vedic astrology term). The Sun, his ascendant lord and king of the planets, is in the 10th house, a symbol of authority and status.

Politically, Trump’s horoscope is regarded as powerful, and he has leveraged it to attain the highest office. However, the Sun-Rahu conjunction produces an eclipse-like configuration, viewed as inauspicious.

Aggression And Ego

According to Dubey, Trump’s current tenure is marked by controversies. With the Sun as his ascendant lord and Mars in ascendancy, this configuration makes him aggressive, inflexible, and driven by a strong ego.

In the 4th house, the Moon forms a conjunction with Ketu. The Moon is debilitated in Scorpio, and while its debilitation is technically cancelled, the conjunction still produces an eclipse-like effect, potentially leading to mental unrest.

Challenges Ahead For Trump

Pandit Dubey predicts that Trump’s difficulties will escalate, particularly regarding health and adversaries. His 10th lord Venus, sits in the 12th house with Saturn and aspects the 6th house, signalling disputes and opposition.

Trump is currently in the Venus sub-period under Jupiter’s major period, lasting until May 2027. He is also under the Siddha Yogini Dasha. From June 2026, the Sankata sub-period will begin. This phase could bring major difficulties.

Suggested Remedies

Dubey adds that Trump’s actions may further disrupt international relations and increase domestic opposition. His authority may also encounter challenges.

To counter the adverse effects of the Moon-Ketu conjunction, Dubey recommends meditation as the most effective remedy, along with seeking trusted advice, wearing a diamond, and feeding fish to help balance planetary influences.

