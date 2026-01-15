ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi Astrologer Analyses Donald Trump’s Horoscope, Predicts Challenges Ahead

An astrologer in Varanasi examines a horoscope chart while discussing planetary influences on global leaders. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: United States (US) President Donald Trump continues to attract global attention for his recent decisions and statements, which have notably affected international politics.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student and astrologer Pandit Saurabh Dubey has analysed Trump’s horoscope, exploring planetary influences on his perceived stubbornness and their potential effect on global affairs.

Trump has attracted attention for his tariff policies and multiple other decisions that have unsettled several countries. Even India’s relationship with him is under strain.

Meanwhile, as tensions rise with the US, Iran has closed its airspace to commercial aircraft. According to Pandit Dubey, Trump’s power may soon face threats, as his horoscope suggests mounting challenges.

Trump’s Horoscope Strong Politically

Pandit Dubey says Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at 10.54 am. His horoscope shows an ascendant Leo, the Scorpio zodiac sign, and the fourth phase of the Jyeshtha Nakshatra (a Vedic astrology term). The Sun, his ascendant lord and king of the planets, is in the 10th house, a symbol of authority and status.

Politically, Trump’s horoscope is regarded as powerful, and he has leveraged it to attain the highest office. However, the Sun-Rahu conjunction produces an eclipse-like configuration, viewed as inauspicious.

Aggression And Ego