ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi Air Show Celebrates Indian Air Force’s 94 Years With Formations Dedicated To Kashi And Mahadev

Indian Air Force aircraft in action during the Air Show in Varanasi ( Etv Bharat )

Varanasi: The Indian Air Force’s aerial display over the Ganga in Varanasi has combined military prowess with the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage, featuring formations inspired by Lord Shiva, the Ganga and other rivers, and prominent landmarks of Kashi.

The air show, titled Wings Over Ganges, was organised at Namo Ghat to mark the completion of 94 years of the Indian Air Force. The second day of the event was held on Saturday, October 24, drawing thousands of spectators who gathered along the ghats to witness fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft perform aerial manoeuvres.

The show began at 11:40 AM and concluded at around 2:30 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the final day's programme on Sunday.

People witnessing Air Show in Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

The formations were specially named to reflect Varanasi’s religious and cultural identity. They included Kashi, Trishul, Mahadev, Pashupatinath, Neelkanth, Vishwanath, Sarnath, Ganga, Assi, and Alaknanda, among others.

Retired Air Force officer Rajashvi Pandey said aerial displays are designed with formations suited to the location where they are held. Since the event was taking place in the city associated with Lord Shiva, the formations were dedicated to Mahadev and the spiritual heritage of Kashi.

He explained that the aircraft formations depicted symbols associated with Lord Shiva. For instance, aircraft were arranged to represent a Shiva lingam with Nandi behind it, while three aircraft formed the shape of a trident.

The display also incorporated the names of rivers associated with the region, including the Ganga, Assi, and Alaknanda, alongside Sarnath, a prominent centre of Buddhist heritage near Varanasi.

The aerial display featured over 100 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, transport aircraft, and a historic aircraft. The participating fleet included around 50 fighter aircraft, while an Air Force briefing put the overall composition at 52 fighter jets, 15 transport aircraft, 32 helicopters, and one historic aircraft.

The helicopter fleet included the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Chinook, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark III and Mark IV, Apache, Chetak, Kamov-31, and Mi-17 V5.