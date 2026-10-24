Varanasi Air Show Celebrates Indian Air Force’s 94 Years With Formations Dedicated To Kashi And Mahadev
The air show, titled Wings Over Ganges, was organised at Namo Ghat to mark the completion of 94 years of the Indian Air Force.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Varanasi: The Indian Air Force’s aerial display over the Ganga in Varanasi has combined military prowess with the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage, featuring formations inspired by Lord Shiva, the Ganga and other rivers, and prominent landmarks of Kashi.
The air show, titled Wings Over Ganges, was organised at Namo Ghat to mark the completion of 94 years of the Indian Air Force. The second day of the event was held on Saturday, October 24, drawing thousands of spectators who gathered along the ghats to witness fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft perform aerial manoeuvres.
The show began at 11:40 AM and concluded at around 2:30 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the final day's programme on Sunday.
The formations were specially named to reflect Varanasi’s religious and cultural identity. They included Kashi, Trishul, Mahadev, Pashupatinath, Neelkanth, Vishwanath, Sarnath, Ganga, Assi, and Alaknanda, among others.
Retired Air Force officer Rajashvi Pandey said aerial displays are designed with formations suited to the location where they are held. Since the event was taking place in the city associated with Lord Shiva, the formations were dedicated to Mahadev and the spiritual heritage of Kashi.
He explained that the aircraft formations depicted symbols associated with Lord Shiva. For instance, aircraft were arranged to represent a Shiva lingam with Nandi behind it, while three aircraft formed the shape of a trident.
The display also incorporated the names of rivers associated with the region, including the Ganga, Assi, and Alaknanda, alongside Sarnath, a prominent centre of Buddhist heritage near Varanasi.
The aerial display featured over 100 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, transport aircraft, and a historic aircraft. The participating fleet included around 50 fighter aircraft, while an Air Force briefing put the overall composition at 52 fighter jets, 15 transport aircraft, 32 helicopters, and one historic aircraft.
The helicopter fleet included the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Chinook, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark III and Mark IV, Apache, Chetak, Kamov-31, and Mi-17 V5.
Transport and support aircraft included the C-295, C-17 Globemaster, C-130, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, IL-78, AN-32 and P-8I. The fighter fleet featured the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage-2000, Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), MiG-29, and Jaguar.
The Harvard aircraft, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team, and the Sarang helicopter display team were among the major attractions. The Indian Army contributed two ALH helicopters, while the Indian Navy participated with a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and a Kamov-31 helicopter.
Squadron Leader Bhavi of the Surya Kiran team described the aerial display over the Ganga as a rare experience for the public. He said flying in Varanasi was particularly special because of the city's association with Lord Shiva. He added that the experience of performing in Kashi was difficult to express in words.
The air show featured a series of formations designed around religious symbols, local landmarks and India's military capabilities.
- Kashi: Three aircraft flew in a V-shaped victory formation, creating a visual spectacle over the Ganga with the colours of the Indian national flag.
- Varuna: Three ALH Mark III helicopters from the Indian Air Force and Army demonstrated manoeuvres, including the use of ropes to lower personnel.
- Kedar: A Rafale fighter jet performed precision aerobatic manoeuvres at low altitude following the Kashi formation.
- Hanuman and Sarnath: A Sukhoi-30MKI performed low-altitude aerobatics under the callsign Hanuman, followed by a Harvard aircraft display under the name Sarnath.
- Sarang: The Sarang helicopter display team showcased its flying skills.
- Omkar and Ganga: Three Mi-17 V5 helicopters flew in a V formation carrying the national flag and the Indian Air Force flag. Three Chetak helicopters subsequently conducted a flower shower over the area.
- Rudra: A Sukhoi-30MKI made a high-speed pass over the main viewing area.
- Bhagirathi: A formation featuring indigenous Light Combat Helicopters and Apache attack helicopters flew in a diamond configuration.
- Tridev: A Kamov-31 from the Navy and two ALH Mark III helicopters from the Air Force and Army flew in a victory formation, highlighting coordination among the three services.
- Alaknanda: Two Chinook and two ALH Mark IV helicopters flew in an inverted victory formation.
- Bhairav: A C-295 and two Dornier aircraft flew in a victory formation in front of the main viewing area.
- Kailash: A C-130 and two AN-32 aircraft flew in a V formation.
- Trilochan: An AEW&C aircraft flew alongside two MiG-29 fighter jets.
- Nataraj: A Navy P-8I maritime patrol aircraft flew with two Mirage-2000 fighter jets, highlighting the coordination between maritime surveillance and combat aviation.
- Mahadev: An IL-78 aerial refuelling aircraft flew alongside three Mirage-2000 fighter jets.
- Vishwanath, Pashupati and Neelkanth: Three Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft formed the Vishwanath formation, followed by four Jaguar aircraft in a diamond formation under the name Pashupati and three Rafale jets in the Neelkanth formation.
The Prachand formation featured six fighter aircraft drawn from the Sukhoi-30MKI, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, LCA, and MiG-29 fleets. The aircraft flew in an arrowhead formation intended to demonstrate the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities, including precision strikes and operational readiness, highlighted during Operation Sindoor.
The indigenous LCA Tejas fighter aircraft was another attraction. Flying under the callsign Assi, it performed low-altitude aerobatic manoeuvres, showcasing India's aerospace engineering capabilities and growing self-reliance in combat aviation.
In the Dashashwa formation, a C-17 Globemaster led nine Surya Kiran Hawk aircraft in a flypast over the main viewing area. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team subsequently performed its manoeuvres in the sky.
Read More: