Vantara Announces Names Of Members Of New Independent Governing Council
The members are: Justice Krishna Murari, Subhash K Malkhede, Greta F Iori and Kushal Konwar Sarma (ex-officio non-voting member).
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Not-for-profit animal welfare and conservation organisation Vantara on Friday announced the names of the members of a new independent governing council, which would oversee its conservation, rescue and compliance work.
The council would also take the final decision on any future applications to import wild animals and help set Vantara's vision for the next five years and beyond.
"The five-member council, together with one ex-officio member, brings together leading Indian and international experts in wildlife policy, international and national law, institutional oversight, wildlife crime, human-wildlife conflict, zoo and aquarium standards, veterinary care, stakeholder engagement and community-based conservation," Vantara said in a statement.
The members are: Justice Krishna Murari, former Supreme Court judge; Craig Hoover, a wildlife conservation leader; Subhash K Malkhede, former chef wildlife warden of Karnataka; Greta F Iori, an Ethiopian-Italian conservation expert; and Kushal Konwar Sarma (ex-officio non-voting member), a wildlife veterinarian.
In the statement, Vantara CEO Vivaan Karani said, "I welcome the members of the governing council, who will play an instrumental role in setting our future vision and in ensuring that Vantara is held to the highest standards as we advance science-led conservation."
"The independent authority of the council is central to our efforts to fully implement the commitments made in our letter to the Indian CITES Management Authority last month, and to ensuring Vantara's decisions are subject to rigorous and independent oversight," he added.
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