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Vantara Announces Names Of Members Of New Independent Governing Council

Gujarat Forest Department, in collaboration with Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), Vantara, released 20 blackbucks (Antilope cervicapra) into the Banni Grasslands to mark the 80th Independence Day, in Kutch. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Not-for-profit animal welfare and conservation organisation Vantara on Friday announced the names of the members of a new independent governing council, which would oversee its conservation, rescue and compliance work.

The council would also take the final decision on any future applications to import wild animals and help set Vantara's vision for the next five years and beyond.

"The five-member council, together with one ex-officio member, brings together leading Indian and international experts in wildlife policy, international and national law, institutional oversight, wildlife crime, human-wildlife conflict, zoo and aquarium standards, veterinary care, stakeholder engagement and community-based conservation," Vantara said in a statement.

The members are: Justice Krishna Murari, former Supreme Court judge; Craig Hoover, a wildlife conservation leader; Subhash K Malkhede, former chef wildlife warden of Karnataka; Greta F Iori, an Ethiopian-Italian conservation expert; and Kushal Konwar Sarma (ex-officio non-voting member), a wildlife veterinarian.