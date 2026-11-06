Kashmir Has Seen Scant Snow, Outlook This Season Bleak Too
Kashmir has experienced impact of adverse weather with glaciers shrinking and farmers having to deal with water crises.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir has had seasons of erratic weather. Snow is less in winters, and on some days there have been long spells of sunshine, bare mountains, and when spring comes and the farmers go out in the fields, water remains scant.
For years now, the Valley has faced arid weather. Farmers have been talking about this, and experts have termed it as a change in climatic pattern.
The concern is widespread. From apple growers having had to deal with changes in the weather, less snow has also meant springs and streams are drying up, and people’s lives have been upended. The scan snowfall in famed places of Gulmarg and Pahalgam has also meant a setback to tourism.
The concerns related to the weather have now been confirmed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
The data has revealed a persistent pattern of deficient winter precipitation over the past five seasons.
According to the department, departures from normal were 8% in 2021-22, 34% in 2022-23, 54% in 2023-24, 45% in 2024-25 and 65% in 2025-26.
December 2025 received 13 mm of precipitation against a normal of 59.4 mm, a deficit of 78%. January recorded 73.4 mm against a normal of 95.1 mm, while February received only 14.2 mm against a normal of 130.4 mm, a shortfall of 89%.
The IMD's historical rainfall database also shows considerable annual variability. Jammu and Kashmir recorded 892.5 mm of rainfall in 2021, 1,040.4 mm in 2022, 1,198.2 mm in 2023, 833.3 mm in 2024 and 1,139.4 mm in 2025, against a long-period average of 1,232.4 mm.
A study published in the IMD journal MAUSAM, examining precipitation trends between 1980 and 2020, found declining precipitation trends during the October-December period at Srinagar, Qazigund, and Kupwara.
Another study published in 2023 by researchers from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir projected substantial temperature increases in the Central Kashmir “under future climate scenarios.”
Springs Drying Up
The changing water situation is already being experienced by communities across the Valley. The historic Achabal Spring in south Kashmir's Anantnag district offers one example.
Shabir Ahmad, a resident, expressed concern over the spring drying up. "It's for the first time in history that I see this spring drying up and the flow completely stopping, which worries," Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
He highlighted the dependence of nearby communities on the spring for drinking water and irrigation, as well as the importance of its water to local trout farms.
Springs are important sources of water for settlements across Kashmir, particularly in mountainous areas where communities depend on natural water sources. Their discharge is influenced by rainfall, snowmelt, groundwater recharge, geology, and land-use changes.
A 2024 study examining groundwater spring discharge in the Sindh basin of the Kashmir Himalaya found that spring discharge had declined over the previous two decades and that some springs had dried up.
Although individual cases of drying springs cannot be attributed to climate change alone, the findings highlight the growing pressure on traditional water systems.
Orchardists Face Growing Uncertainty
For Kashmir's apple growers, winter is an essential part of the agricultural cycle. Apple trees require a period of cold temperatures during dormancy before they can flower and develop fruit properly. Warmer winters can affect this process and cause trees to enter flowering stages earlier, potentially exposing them to late-season frost.
Mohammad Ashraf Mir, an apple grower from Sopore, described the growing difficulties associated with water shortages.
"The Jhelum River, Kashmir's lifeline, was at an all-time low on many occasions this year," he said, expressing concern about the condition of glaciers following prolonged dry spells.
His experience reflects concerns among growers who depend on reliable water supplies to maintain their orchards.
A 2022 study published in the International Journal of Biometeorology examined the response of 25 apple cultivars to contrasting weather conditions in Kashmir.
Comparing the relatively normal winter of 2017 with the unusually warm winter of 2018, researchers found that initial bloom advanced by 10.43 days and full bloom by 9.7 days. The earlier development increased the cultivars' exposure to spring frost.
Reduced winter precipitation can also affect irrigation supplies during warmer months, increasing growers' dependence on borewells and other sources of water. For small orchardists, additional irrigation costs can become a significant financial burden.
Shrinking Glaciers
The changing condition of Kashmir's glaciers adds another dimension to the crisis. Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo, a Kashmir-based climate and earth scientist, has warned that declining snowfall and warmer spring temperatures are triggering early melting of seasonal snowpacks and glaciers.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Romshoo explained that the changes were disrupting the natural timing and availability of meltwater that “sustains rivers, springs and groundwater recharge systems.”
The concern is that when snow melts earlier, or when less snow accumulates during winter, water availability can become increasingly uneven across seasons.
A satellite-based study published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment examined 147 glaciers in the Kashmir Himalaya between 1980 and 2018. It found that their combined area declined from approximately 101.73 square kilometres to 72.41 square kilometres, a reduction of about 28.82%.
Another study examining the Kolahoi Glacier found an average mass loss of 0.83 metres of water equivalent per year during the five years of direct field observations from 2014 to 2019.
These findings are significant for a region whose rivers, springs and agricultural activities depend on seasonal snowmelt and glacier-fed water.
The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development's 2026 Snow Update Report also found that snow cover across the Hindu Kush Himalaya was 27.8% below its long-term average between November 2025 and March 2026, the lowest level in more than two decades.
Impact On Winter Tourism
Kashmir's winter tourism depends heavily on good snowfall. Gulmarg, known for skiing and other snow-based activities, attracts visitors from across India and abroad. When snowfall is delayed or inadequate, hotels, ski operators, transport providers, and other tourism-dependent businesses face uncertainty.
A study titled "Sustainability of winter tourism in a changing climate over Kashmir Himalaya," published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, identified rising winter temperatures and changing snowfall patterns as threats to snow-dependent tourism.
Winter in Kashmir is associated with the 40 days of Chillai Kalan, beginning December 21 and ending around January 29. Traditionally considered the coldest part of the year, it is the period when the Valley expects its most significant snowfall.
However, delayed snowfall and unusually warm winter conditions have altered familiar household and agricultural routines. Some farmers have increasingly found themselves irrigating horticultural fields during winter, a practice that was previously less common.
For elderly residents, the contrast is particularly noticeable. Winters once associated with heavy snowfall and prolonged cold spells are increasingly being compared with periods of sunshine and relatively mild temperatures.
What Lies Ahead This Winter?
The outlook for the 2026-27 winter has already attracted attention. Director of the Meteorological Centre (MeT), Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, indicated that Jammu and Kashmir could experience a relatively mild and dry winter. However, he cautioned that one or two active Western Disturbances could significantly change the precipitation picture.
"One or two active spells of Western Disturbances might reverse everything as far as precipitation is concerned," Ahmad said.
Climatologist Sonam Lotus has also cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from El Niño alone, and stated that atmospheric circulation and the frequency and intensity of Western Disturbances would play important roles. "This may favour warmer than normal temperatures over J&K and Ladakh. However, it is too early to conclusively forecast a warm winter," Lotus said.
He explained that the frequency and intensity of Western Disturbances, jet-stream configurations and other atmospheric conditions would play a major role in determining winter precipitation.
Hydrogeologist Riyaz Ahmad Mir of the National Institute of Hydrology's Western Himalayan Regional Centre, Jammu, has also warned that El Niño could favour warmer and drier conditions, while individual Western Disturbances could still produce intense precipitation.
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