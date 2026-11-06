ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Has Seen Scant Snow, Outlook This Season Bleak Too ​

Srinagar: Kashmir has had seasons of erratic weather. Snow is less in winters, and on some days there have been long spells of sunshine, bare mountains, and when spring comes and the farmers go out in the fields, water remains scant.

For years now, the Valley has faced arid weather. Farmers have been talking about this, and experts have termed it as a change in climatic pattern.

The concern is widespread. From apple growers having had to deal with changes in the weather, less snow has also meant springs and streams are drying up, and people’s lives have been upended. The scan snowfall in famed places of Gulmarg and Pahalgam has also meant a setback to tourism.

The concerns related to the weather have now been confirmed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The data has revealed a persistent pattern of deficient winter precipitation over the past five seasons.

According to the department, departures from normal were 8% in 2021-22, 34% in 2022-23, 54% in 2023-24, 45% in 2024-25 and 65% in 2025-26.

​December 2025 received 13 mm of precipitation against a normal of 59.4 mm, a deficit of 78%. January recorded 73.4 mm against a normal of 95.1 mm, while February received only 14.2 mm against a normal of 130.4 mm, a shortfall of 89%.

The IMD's historical rainfall database also shows considerable annual variability. Jammu and Kashmir recorded 892.5 mm of rainfall in 2021, 1,040.4 mm in 2022, 1,198.2 mm in 2023, 833.3 mm in 2024 and 1,139.4 mm in 2025, against a long-period average of 1,232.4 mm.

​A study published in the IMD journal MAUSAM, examining precipitation trends between 1980 and 2020, found declining precipitation trends during the October-December period at Srinagar, Qazigund, and Kupwara.

​Another study published in 2023 by researchers from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir projected substantial temperature increases in the Central Kashmir “under future climate scenarios.”

Springs Drying Up

​The changing water situation is already being experienced by communities across the Valley. The historic Achabal Spring in south Kashmir's Anantnag district offers one example.

Shabir Ahmad, a resident, expressed concern over the spring drying up. ​"It's for the first time in history that I see this spring drying up and the flow completely stopping, which worries," Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

He highlighted the dependence of nearby communities on the spring for drinking water and irrigation, as well as the importance of its water to local trout farms.

​Springs are important sources of water for settlements across Kashmir, particularly in mountainous areas where communities depend on natural water sources. Their discharge is influenced by rainfall, snowmelt, groundwater recharge, geology, and land-use changes.

​A 2024 study examining groundwater spring discharge in the Sindh basin of the Kashmir Himalaya found that spring discharge had declined over the previous two decades and that some springs had dried up.

​Although individual cases of drying springs cannot be attributed to climate change alone, the findings highlight the growing pressure on traditional water systems.

​Orchardists Face Growing Uncertainty

​For Kashmir's apple growers, winter is an essential part of the agricultural cycle. Apple trees require a period of cold temperatures during dormancy before they can flower and develop fruit properly. Warmer winters can affect this process and cause trees to enter flowering stages earlier, potentially exposing them to late-season frost.

​Mohammad Ashraf Mir, an apple grower from Sopore, described the growing difficulties associated with water shortages.

"The Jhelum River, Kashmir's lifeline, was at an all-time low on many occasions this year," he said, expressing concern about the condition of glaciers following prolonged dry spells.

​His experience reflects concerns among growers who depend on reliable water supplies to maintain their orchards.

​A 2022 study published in the International Journal of Biometeorology examined the response of 25 apple cultivars to contrasting weather conditions in Kashmir.

​Comparing the relatively normal winter of 2017 with the unusually warm winter of 2018, researchers found that initial bloom advanced by 10.43 days and full bloom by 9.7 days. The earlier development increased the cultivars' exposure to spring frost.