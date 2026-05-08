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Vande Matram Cannot Be Treated On Par With National Anthem: AIMIM Chief Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has objected to the Union Cabinet's decision to grant 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', saying the song cannot be treated on par with the anthem, as it is an ode to a goddess. The nation does not run in the name of a god or goddess, and it does not belong to one god or goddess, he said.

In a post on X on Thursday, he said, "Jana Gana Mana celebrates India and its people, not a particular religion. Religion is not equal to a nation. The man who wrote Vande Mataram was sympathetic to the British Raj and despised Muslims. Netaji Bose, Gandhi, Nehru, and Tagore all rejected it."

Referring to the Constitution of India, he said the Preamble begins with "We, the People" — not "Bharat Maa". It promises "liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship". The very first provision of the Constitution, Article 1, describes "India, that is Bharat" as a Union of States, he said.

In the Constituent Assembly, some members wanted the Preamble to begin in the name of a goddess and they specifically invoked Vande Mataram. Others wanted it to begin "In the name of God" and to replace “its citizens” with “her citizens”. However, all these amendments were defeated, Owaisi said.

"India, that is Bharat, is its people. The nation is not a goddess; it does not run in the name of a god or goddess, and it does not belong to one god or goddess," he said.