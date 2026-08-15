ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vande Mataram' Rendered For First Time During Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

The National Song was rendered followed by the recitation of the National Anthem at the grand event. ( PTI )

New Delhi: National Song 'Vande Mataram' was played for the first time during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday.

The National Song was rendered followed by the recitation of the National Anthem at the grand event.

The mega function commemorates 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram' as floral decoration on the ramparts depicted the national flag at the centre flanked by 'Vande Mataram' in Hindi.

The National Song was rendered followed by the recitation of the National Anthem. (ETV Bharat)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort amid patriotic fervour and multi-layer security.

An Army band played the tune of 'Vande Mataram' as the guests present on the occasion sang the national song. This was followed by the prime minister hoisting the national flag, and then the national anthem was recited.

After the flag hoisting, the tricolour received a 'Rashtriya Salute'.