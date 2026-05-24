‘Vande Mataram In Madrasas’ Order Triggers Row In West Bengal
West Bengal's mandate to sing 'Vande Mataram' in madrasas sparks debate over national integration versus religious freedom, reports By Pulak Jash and Palash Mukherjee
Published : May 24, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Bardhaman/Hooghly: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led the West Bengal government’s decision to make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in the state madrasas has sparked a fresh political and social controversy.
A West Bengal government order had mandated singing of the national song in all educational institutions of the state, including madrasas.
Reactions from several academics, religious leaders, and political camps highlight a clear difference of opinion regarding the directive even as the state government justified the decision. The administration maintains that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song but a symbol of national consciousness and respect for the country, aimed at further strengthening national integration.
However, the opposition alleged that an attempt is being made to impose a specific political ideology while disregarding the issue of religious sensitivities.
Pirzada Toha Siddiqui, a prominent religious leader from Furfura Sharif in Hooghly, has questioned the government decision, stating that singing ‘Vande Mataram’ is not a crime, nor is refraining from singing it.
“Nowhere does the Constitution mandate that anyone be compelled to sing. This is a democratic country, and everyone possesses their own customs and beliefs,” he said.
Sheikh Abdul Alim, Headmaster of the Orgram Chatuspally High Madrasah in the East Bardhaman district, said that complying with government directives was their duty. However, he noted that a final decision regarding the matter will be taken only after consulting with teachers and parents once the school reopens following the summer vacation.
Khandekar Kismat Ara, Headmistress of the Kulgoria Girls' High Madrasa, expressed a similar sentiment, saying that “Government rules must be adhered to. However, should anyone raise an objection, we will attempt to explain the situation to them.”
Mir Ashraf Ali, a madrasa teacher from the South Damodar region of Bardhaman, said that an independent ‘Rabeta Board’ (Coordination Council) of madrasas would deliberate over the issue.
“The final stance on the issue would be determined only after holding consultations with that board. This is not merely an administrative matter; it is also an issue involving religious sensitivities,” he added.
Nasim Akhtar, the headmaster of Adabi Society High Madrasa in Champdani, Hooghly, has, however, clearly stated that government directives must be adhered to.
“It is currently impossible to predict how parents will react to this development in the future,” he said.
Saptarshi Banerjee, a local historian from Chinsurah, said that Vande Mataram was not a religious song; it was a hymn of national consciousness. “Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed this hymn by envisioning the land of India as a mother figure. Following independence, it was accorded the status of the national song,” he said.
CPI(M) leader, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who is an advocate, warned that the matter would be challenged in the High Court through a lawsuit at an appropriate juncture.
“The West Bengal government's attempt to make the singing of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in madrasas and other educational institutions is unconstitutional. This measure will be challenged in the High Court at the appropriate time,” he said.
He termed the order a direct attack on religious freedom and a specific political message to the minority community.
Meanwhile, on Saturday students of the Ekramia Junior High Madrasa in South Odlabari sang ‘Vande Mataram’ during the morning assembly.
Nabiul Reza, a teacher of the Madrasa, stated, “This country is ours. Our ancestors have mingled with this very soil. We have no hesitation in singing ‘Vande Mataram.’ We are even ready to lay down our lives for the country.”
Reza further said that flag hoisting ceremonies and the singing of the national anthem were regularly observed at the Madrasa on various national occasions, including August 15 and January 26.
Earlier, BJP West Bengal State President Samik Bhattacharya said that Vande Mataram and madrasas have no link and slammed Congress for doing divisive politics. “This divisive politics was what partitioned this nation in 1947. There is nothing to do with Hindus and Muslims here. The Congress has forever used the Vande Mataram slogan, so what is the problem now?,” he asked.
A letter signed on May 19 by the director of madrasa education stated that Vande Mataram has to be sung before classes commence. “...is hereby made mandatory in all madrasas [government model madrasas (English medium) / recognised government-aided madrasas / approved MSKs / approved SSKs / recognised unaided madrasas] under the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department, across the State of West Bengal, with immediate effect,” the official notice stated.
This comes days after the same order was made mandatory in all schools across the state, where students were asked to sing the national song Vande Mataram at their morning prayers along with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.
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