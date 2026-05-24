ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Vande Mataram In Madrasas’ Order Triggers Row In West Bengal

Bardhaman/Hooghly: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led the West Bengal government’s decision to make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in the state madrasas has sparked a fresh political and social controversy.

A West Bengal government order had mandated singing of the national song in all educational institutions of the state, including madrasas.

Reactions from several academics, religious leaders, and political camps highlight a clear difference of opinion regarding the directive even as the state government justified the decision. The administration maintains that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song but a symbol of national consciousness and respect for the country, aimed at further strengthening national integration.

However, the opposition alleged that an attempt is being made to impose a specific political ideology while disregarding the issue of religious sensitivities.

Pirzada Toha Siddiqui, a prominent religious leader from Furfura Sharif in Hooghly, has questioned the government decision, stating that singing ‘Vande Mataram’ is not a crime, nor is refraining from singing it.

Representational Image (File/ANI)

“Nowhere does the Constitution mandate that anyone be compelled to sing. This is a democratic country, and everyone possesses their own customs and beliefs,” he said.

Sheikh Abdul Alim, Headmaster of the Orgram Chatuspally High Madrasah in the East Bardhaman district, said that complying with government directives was their duty. However, he noted that a final decision regarding the matter will be taken only after consulting with teachers and parents once the school reopens following the summer vacation.

Khandekar Kismat Ara, Headmistress of the Kulgoria Girls' High Madrasa, expressed a similar sentiment, saying that “Government rules must be adhered to. However, should anyone raise an objection, we will attempt to explain the situation to them.”

Mir Ashraf Ali, a madrasa teacher from the South Damodar region of Bardhaman, said that an independent ‘Rabeta Board’ (Coordination Council) of madrasas would deliberate over the issue.

“The final stance on the issue would be determined only after holding consultations with that board. This is not merely an administrative matter; it is also an issue involving religious sensitivities,” he added.