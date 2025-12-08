ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Mataram A Reflection Of India's Ethos: Birla In LS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday described "Vande Mataram" as a reflection of India's harmony and strength, as the House took up a day-long discussion on the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. In his opening remarks, Birla said that as the country commemorates the 150-year glorious journey of 'Vande Mataram', it remains etched in the heart of every Indian even today.

"Its immortal sound, each line of which reflects the unique harmony of India's nature, motherhood, beauty and strength." This song awakened the courage to dream of freedom in millions of Indians, and countless heroes, even while facing torture and the gallows, he said.

"Today, we pay homage to all those heroes, known and unknown, whose faith and sacrifice made Vande Mataram not just a song, but a timeless symbol of national resolve," the Speaker underlined.