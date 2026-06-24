Vande Bharat Trains A Big Hit In Southern States; Rs 162.96 Crore Revenue Generated In April-May 2026
In first two months of 2026-27 fiscal year (April-May), Vande Bharat trains transported 15.21 lakh passengers and generated Rs 162.96 crore revenue, reports R Sivakumar.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
Chennai: The popularity of Vande Bharat Express in southern India has risen significantly over the last few months. As per an official report, the premium semi-high speed trains in the Southern Railway zone carried 15.21 lakh passengers during April-May 2026, generating a whopping revenue of Rs 162.96 crore during the period.
Railway officials attributed the growth to high occupancy levels and the success of the 'current booking' facility, which allows passengers to reserve vacant seats up to 15 minutes before departure.
As many as 17 Vande Bharat trains operating under Southern Railway and connecting major cities across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have recorded steady growth in both passenger traffic and earnings.
According to official data, revenue from Vande Bharat services rose from Rs 119.52 crore in April-May 2025 to Rs 162.96 crore in the same period this year. The number of passengers also increased from 11.41 lakh to 15.21 lakh during the corresponding period.
'Current Booking' Facility Attracting Passengers
The 'Current Booking' facility has facilitated optimal seat utilisation and made last-minute travel much easier for passengers, officials said.
Despite consistently high seat occupancy rates, the initiative introduced by Southern Railway has greatly benefited passengers. Under this system, introduced on a trial basis and later extended to all services, vacant seats can be booked up to 15 minutes before the train's departure, not only at the originating station but also at any station along the route. This facility has allowed countless passengers in need to travel at the last minute secure a reservation in a hassle-free manner.
Official data suggests that the number of passengers travelling through the current booking facility more than doubled from 61,990 in April-May 2025 to 1,39,817 in April-May 2026. Consequently, the revenue generated through the facility also increased from Rs 4.44 crore to Rs 10.13 crore.
A comparison of the period following the scheme's implementation (August-October 2025) for the eight trains introduced on a trial basis reveals a significant increase in both passenger numbers and revenue across nearly all routes.
Train-wise Comparison – Current Booking Passengers And Revenue
|Train No.
|Route
|Avg. Current Booking Passengers (Apr-Jun 2025)
|Avg. Current Booking Passengers (Aug-Oct 2025)
|Avg. Current Booking Revenue (Apr-Jun 2025)
|Avg. Current Booking Revenue (Aug-Oct 2025)
|20631
|Mangaluru - Thiruvananthapuram
|3,335
|6,954
|Rs. 22.24 Lakh
|Rs. 45.01 Lakh
|20632
|Thiruvananthapuram - Mangaluru
|5,164
|11,896
|Rs. 32.79 Lakh
|Rs. 73.35 Lakh
|20627
|Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil
|1,501
|2,832
|Rs. 14.36 Lakh
|Rs. 28.98 Lakh
|20628
|Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore
|1,788
|3,846
|Rs. 15.51 Lakh
|Rs. 36.34 Lakh
|20642
|Coimbatore - Bengaluru Cantonment
|878
|835
|Rs. 6.84 Lakh
|Rs. 6.68 Lakh
|20646
|Mangaluru - Madgaon
|690
|667
|Rs. 6.21 Lakh
|Rs. 6.25 Lakh
|20671
|Madurai Junction - Bengaluru Cantonment
|544
|725
|Rs. 4.94 Lakh
|Rs. 6.69 Lakh
20677
|MGR Chennai Central - Vijayawada
|2,829
|2,512
|Rs. 21.91 Lakh
|Rs. 18.87 Lakh
During 2025-26, Southern Railway's Vande Bharat trains generated revenue of Rs 803.86 crore and carried 77.38 lakh passengers, compared to Rs 540.65 crore revenue and 52.12 lakh passengers in 2024-25.
|Parameter
|Apr-Jun 2025
|Aug-Oct 2025
|Growth
|Avg 'Current Booking' Passengers
|16,729
|30,267
|80.93%
|Avg Revenue from Current Bookings
|Rs 124.80 lakh
|Rs 222.17 lakh
|78.02%
Arunpandian, a Bengaluru-based IT professional and rail enthusiast, said, "Passengers prefer Vande Bharat trains because of their speed and comfort. Moreover, the current booking facility has come as a boon for travellers, making last-minute travel easier. Also, Vande Bharat fare is less than 1/4th of the cost of hiring a cab from Chennai to Madurai."
Launch Of Vande Bharat
Notably, Indian Railways has undergone rapid electrification over the last decade. Many states now feature 100 percent electrified rail routes, resulting in reduced fuel costs and lower carbon emissions. Dedicated corridors have been established for freight transport in the eastern and western regions of India, thereby enhancing the speed and capacity of freight trains, officials said.
Building on these achievements, the inaugural passenger service of the 'Vande Bharat' train, a semi-high-speed train designed and manufactured entirely in India, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019, between New Delhi and Varanasi.
Developed to showcase Indian Railways' technological prowess to the world through high-speed operations, modern amenities, and advanced safety features, the service has expanded significantly. Today, 82 Vande Bharat trains operate across the country, connecting approximately 270 districts.
Across India, Vande Bharat trains have witnessed rising popularity since their launch. According to data released by Indian Railways, 3.98 crore passengers travelled on these trains during 2025-26 alone, while more than 9.1 crore passengers have used the service since its inception.
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