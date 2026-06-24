ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Bharat Trains A Big Hit In Southern States; Rs 162.96 Crore Revenue Generated In April-May 2026

Chennai: The popularity of Vande Bharat Express in southern India has risen significantly over the last few months. As per an official report, the premium semi-high speed trains in the Southern Railway zone carried 15.21 lakh passengers during April-May 2026, generating a whopping revenue of Rs 162.96 crore during the period.

Railway officials attributed the growth to high occupancy levels and the success of the 'current booking' facility, which allows passengers to reserve vacant seats up to 15 minutes before departure.

As many as 17 Vande Bharat trains operating under Southern Railway and connecting major cities across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have recorded steady growth in both passenger traffic and earnings.

According to official data, revenue from Vande Bharat services rose from Rs 119.52 crore in April-May 2025 to Rs 162.96 crore in the same period this year. The number of passengers also increased from 11.41 lakh to 15.21 lakh during the corresponding period.

'Current Booking' Facility Attracting Passengers

The 'Current Booking' facility has facilitated optimal seat utilisation and made last-minute travel much easier for passengers, officials said.

Despite consistently high seat occupancy rates, the initiative introduced by Southern Railway has greatly benefited passengers. Under this system, introduced on a trial basis and later extended to all services, vacant seats can be booked up to 15 minutes before the train's departure, not only at the originating station but also at any station along the route. This facility has allowed countless passengers in need to travel at the last minute secure a reservation in a hassle-free manner.

Official data suggests that the number of passengers travelling through the current booking facility more than doubled from 61,990 in April-May 2025 to 1,39,817 in April-May 2026. Consequently, the revenue generated through the facility also increased from Rs 4.44 crore to Rs 10.13 crore.

A comparison of the period following the scheme's implementation (August-October 2025) for the eight trains introduced on a trial basis reveals a significant increase in both passenger numbers and revenue across nearly all routes.