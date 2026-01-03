Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Be Started Soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw said safety measures have been fitted in the Vande Bharat Sleeper train to ensure the passengers’ safety as it is equipped with the KAVACH.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited New Delhi Station and inspected the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.
Speaking to the media persons during the event, Vaishnaw said the complete testing and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been completed, and its first route will be from Guwahati to Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train very soon.”
He further stated that inside the coach, a passenger will get facilities like ergonomically designed for easy climbing, and many thoughtful features, there are specially designed tray holders, and the shades allow the travellers to easily control the amount of light and sunlight.”
For visually challenged persons, there is a facility of Braille incorporated throughout the space, including seat numbers. Passenger comfort prioritised through an inclusive design and careful attention to detail to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey, the Union Minister added.
Rail travel is set to get a major upgrade as two Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes have been shifted to Guwahati and Kolkata, with the inauguration expected soon. The trains promise enhanced passenger comfort, including improved food quality and better quality bed sheet standards, offering a more pleasant and premium travel experience, the minister explained.
During this, he reviewed the train’s safety standards and passenger amenities. The new standard of rail travel with this sleeper train, refined comfort and modern engineering for an India that’s always on the go.
“The train has been designed according to professional and modern technology. Its coaches and bogies are designed in a very new style, and there is a coupling as a semi-automatic system which will reduce jerks during the journey. During the development of this train, the focus was to provide more and more comfort to the passengers. KAVACH and CCTV cameras are pre-fitted for travellers’ safety. Before designing the berths, several practical trials with different persons were conducted, and then it was developed,” Union Minister informed the media persons.
Benefits For Passengers
The upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to bring wide-ranging benefits across eastern India, enhancing connectivity for key districts in Assam and West Bengal. In Assam, Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon will gain improved overnight rail access, while in WB, the train will serve Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah.
Modern Coaches
The coaches are designed for long-distance comfort. The train will feature 16 modern coaches, comprising 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches, and one first-class AC coach, which will accommodate around 823passengers. With its sleeper configuration and upgraded amenities, the service is poised to transform night travel for hundreds of daily commuters and long-distance travellers.
Ergonomically Designed Ladders
A completely new bogie has been developed for these sleeper trains, featuring an advanced suspension system that takes design parameters to a higher level. The train’s interiors and access ladders have been ergonomically designed, with enhanced safety and security measures thoughtfully integrated.
Timetable And Cuisines
These trains’ timetables will be carefully planned to allow departures from the point of origin in the evening and arrivals at the destination early the following morning, making night travel both efficient and convenient for passengers. Adding to the experience, the onboard catering will reflect regional culinary traditions. Passengers travelling on the train originating from Guwahati will be treated to authentic Assamese cuisine, while those aboard the Kolkata originating service will enjoy traditional Bengali delicacies, offering a culturally rich, better dining experience throughout the journey.
Silent Features
Built as a semi-high-speed train with a design speed of up to 180 kmph, it combines speed with comfort, making overnight travel both efficient and restful. Inside the coach, passengers step into modern designed coaches where ergonomically crafted berths offer improved cushioning for a good night’s sleep. Automatic doors and connecting vestibules allow smooth movement between coaches, while a superior suspension system and advanced noise-reduction technology ensure a quiet, stable ride even at higher speeds.
Safety Measures
Safety measures have been fitted in this train to ensure the passengers’ safety, as it is equipped with the KAVACH, which is an anti-collision device, continuous CCTV surveillance in all coaches, and emergency talk-back units that enable passengers to directly communicate with the Train staff during critical situations. Fire safety has also been significantly upgraded, with aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems installed in electrical cabinets and lavatories.