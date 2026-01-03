ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Be Started Soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will run between Guwahati and Kolkata, ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Saturday, January 03, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited New Delhi Station and inspected the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Speaking to the media persons during the event, Vaishnaw said the complete testing and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been completed, and its first route will be from Guwahati to Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train very soon.”

He further stated that inside the coach, a passenger will get facilities like ergonomically designed for easy climbing, and many thoughtful features, there are specially designed tray holders, and the shades allow the travellers to easily control the amount of light and sunlight.”

For visually challenged persons, there is a facility of Braille incorporated throughout the space, including seat numbers. Passenger comfort prioritised through an inclusive design and careful attention to detail to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey, the Union Minister added.

Rail travel is set to get a major upgrade as two Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes have been shifted to Guwahati and Kolkata, with the inauguration expected soon. The trains promise enhanced passenger comfort, including improved food quality and better quality bed sheet standards, offering a more pleasant and premium travel experience, the minister explained.

During this, he reviewed the train’s safety standards and passenger amenities. The new standard of rail travel with this sleeper train, refined comfort and modern engineering for an India that’s always on the go.

“The train has been designed according to professional and modern technology. Its coaches and bogies are designed in a very new style, and there is a coupling as a semi-automatic system which will reduce jerks during the journey. During the development of this train, the focus was to provide more and more comfort to the passengers. KAVACH and CCTV cameras are pre-fitted for travellers’ safety. Before designing the berths, several practical trials with different persons were conducted, and then it was developed,” Union Minister informed the media persons.

Benefits For Passengers

The upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to bring wide-ranging benefits across eastern India, enhancing connectivity for key districts in Assam and West Bengal. In Assam, Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon will gain improved overnight rail access, while in WB, the train will serve Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah.