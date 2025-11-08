ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach Maintenance Facility To Be Ready By June

Panaji: The country’s first Vande Bharat train sleeper coach maintenance facility will be ready by mid-2026 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, according to a senior North Western Railway official.

North Western Railway's Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Major Amit Swamy, said the state-of-the-art facility at Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway station is being constructed at a cost of Rs 360 crore.

The first phase of the maintenance and workshop depot, which includes a 600-metre track facility to maintain 24 sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat trains, will be ready by June, 2026.

The second phase, with a 178-metre track, including a workshop and simulator facility, will be completed by June 2027, he told reporters.

The facility will also house a dedicated wheel rack system and a specialised testing laboratory, including the latest simulators for training and evaluating high-tech equipment, highlighting Indian Railways' focus on precision, safety and performance, he said.

The first phase will cost Rs 167 crore and the second phase Rs 195 crore, he said. The project is being executed by the North Western Railway with Railway Vikas Nigam Limited and Kinet Railway Solution, a joint venture between Russia and India, as technology partners.