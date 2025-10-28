Vande Bharat Express Between Ernakulam And Bengaluru Will Be Announced Soon: CP Radhakrishnan
Radhakrishnan emphasised the importance of airport expansion for regional growth and also spoke about the work he did as Chairman of Coir Board
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Coimbatore: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday has announced that a new Vande Bharat Express service between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will soon be introduced.
Addressing an event here, Radhakrishnan said, "The Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will be announced soon. The train will stop at Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, and Erode. Additionally, a new daily train service will be introduced for workers from Jharkhand who travel to Coimbatore."
He also emphasised the importance of airport expansion for regional growth, stating, "Karnataka's rapid development is largely due to the expansion of Bengaluru Airport. Similarly, I will fully support the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport."
Highlighting his commitment to labour welfare, he said, "Industries that fail to protect workers cannot survive. Coimbatore stands as a model district that upholds the welfare of all. True development lies in ensuring that one state's progress contributes to the prosperity of others."
Talking about agriculture and industry for development, Radhakrishnan said, "From 1954 to 2016, India exported coir products worth only Rs 652 crore. When I took charge (as the Chairman of the Coir Board), I promised to double the exports. Within three years, coir exports rose to Rs 1,782 crore."
This marks his first three-day official visit to Tamil Nadu from October 28-30, since assuming the office of Vice President. Radhakrishnan greeted the Tamil people living across the world and in the sacred land of Tamil Nadu before proceeding to the venue of the scheduled ceremony.
The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) hosted a felicitation ceremony in his honour at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Peelamedu, Coimbatore. The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran, senior BJP leader K Annamalai, BJP National Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, and senior leader H. Raja.
CODISSIA President Karthikeyan highlighted the achievements of Radhakrishnan during his tenure as Chairman of the Coir Board, noting that India’s coir exports had crossed Rs 2,500 crore under his leadership. He also presented key development requests for Coimbatore, including the implementation of a 120 km Industrial Corridor Project that would benefit three districts, the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport, and the introduction of a metro rail project for the city. Upon his arrival at the Coimbatore Airport, Radhakrishnana was warmly received by Nagendran and other senior party officials.
Read More