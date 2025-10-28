ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Bharat Express Between Ernakulam And Bengaluru Will Be Announced Soon: CP Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan emphasised the importance of airport expansion for regional growth and also spoke about the work he did as Chairman of Coir Board

VP Radhakrishnan Announces Ernakulam And Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
VP CP Radhakrishnan addressing an event in Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Coimbatore: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday has announced that a new Vande Bharat Express service between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will soon be introduced.

Addressing an event here, Radhakrishnan said, "The Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will be announced soon. The train will stop at Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, and Erode. Additionally, a new daily train service will be introduced for workers from Jharkhand who travel to Coimbatore."

He also emphasised the importance of airport expansion for regional growth, stating, "Karnataka's rapid development is largely due to the expansion of Bengaluru Airport. Similarly, I will fully support the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport."

VP Radhakrishnan Announces Ernakulam And Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
VP Radhakrishnan arrives at Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting his commitment to labour welfare, he said, "Industries that fail to protect workers cannot survive. Coimbatore stands as a model district that upholds the welfare of all. True development lies in ensuring that one state's progress contributes to the prosperity of others."

Talking about agriculture and industry for development, Radhakrishnan said, "From 1954 to 2016, India exported coir products worth only Rs 652 crore. When I took charge (as the Chairman of the Coir Board), I promised to double the exports. Within three years, coir exports rose to Rs 1,782 crore."

This marks his first three-day official visit to Tamil Nadu from October 28-30, since assuming the office of Vice President. Radhakrishnan greeted the Tamil people living across the world and in the sacred land of Tamil Nadu before proceeding to the venue of the scheduled ceremony.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) hosted a felicitation ceremony in his honour at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Peelamedu, Coimbatore. The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran, senior BJP leader K Annamalai, BJP National Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, and senior leader H. Raja.

CODISSIA President Karthikeyan highlighted the achievements of Radhakrishnan during his tenure as Chairman of the Coir Board, noting that India’s coir exports had crossed Rs 2,500 crore under his leadership. He also presented key development requests for Coimbatore, including the implementation of a 120 km Industrial Corridor Project that would benefit three districts, the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport, and the introduction of a metro rail project for the city. Upon his arrival at the Coimbatore Airport, Radhakrishnana was warmly received by Nagendran and other senior party officials.

Read More

  1. Vice President Radhakrishnan To Visit Seychelles From October 26 To 27: MEA
  2. Delhi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets VP Radhakrishnan

TAGGED:

VP C P RADHAKRISHNAN
ERNAKULAM
BENGALURU
COIMBATORE
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.