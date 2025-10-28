ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Bharat Express Between Ernakulam And Bengaluru Will Be Announced Soon: CP Radhakrishnan

Coimbatore: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday has announced that a new Vande Bharat Express service between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will soon be introduced.

Addressing an event here, Radhakrishnan said, "The Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will be announced soon. The train will stop at Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, and Erode. Additionally, a new daily train service will be introduced for workers from Jharkhand who travel to Coimbatore."

He also emphasised the importance of airport expansion for regional growth, stating, "Karnataka's rapid development is largely due to the expansion of Bengaluru Airport. Similarly, I will fully support the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport."

VP Radhakrishnan arrives at Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting his commitment to labour welfare, he said, "Industries that fail to protect workers cannot survive. Coimbatore stands as a model district that upholds the welfare of all. True development lies in ensuring that one state's progress contributes to the prosperity of others."