‘Values Begin At Home’ In Ending Gender Discrimination, Says Dr Vimla Dunkwal, VC Of Kota Agricultural University
Kota Agricultural University VC Dr Vimla Dunkwal speaks on women’s leadership and embracing change
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Bikaner: On the eve of International Women's Day, Dr Vimla Dunkwal, the Vice-Chancellor of Kota Agricultural University, shared her experiences and thoughts regarding the deepening realisation that the ‘other half' of society – women – are in no way lagging behind men in any field.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Vimla spoke about the shift and the associated challenges. She believes that Women’s Day should not merely be an event but rather a movement, asserting that the foundation of this day rests upon the principles of ‘Rights, Justice, and Action'.
According to her, the true objective of this day will not be realised until women from marginalised sections of society receive the benefits of their rights and swift action is taken against the injustices committed against them.
Acceptance of leadership transition
She stated that one must embrace a transition in leadership, emphasising that one must ensure that women’s leadership is embraced and allowed to flourish amidst discussions about a patriarchal society. This will pave the way for a sustainable future and ensure their full contribution to a developed India.
“While cultivating flexibility in our thinking, we must also initiate and engage in discussions regarding succession,” she added.
Values begin at home
Addressing the issue of gender-based discrimination against women, she observes that while we speak of women's uplift, the conversation often inevitably circles back to the concept of feminism. She noted that while men certainly need to grasp this reality, women, too, must understand the importance of acknowledging and respecting the natural biological differences that exist between men and women.
“We typically impart this education to our daughters within the home, but it is equally imperative that we provide this same education to our sons,” she said.
Problems due to transformation
Dr Vimla said that because we think of a male-dominated society, when it comes to giving leadership to women, it is a kind of transfer of power. Women's respect begins with family enlightenment and ideas within the family. The responsibility of this also lies with the women of the household, and its values also begin from there. Therefore, women also need to inculcate such ideas in the coming generation at home so that they too do not develop feelings of discrimination.
Challenges for women are no less
Dr Vimla shared the harsh truth, saying that often, questions are raised about a woman’s character rather than her efficiency and abilities. She said that when a woman steps out of the home, she faces challenges. Questions are raised about her character rather than her work capacity and efficiency. She has to grapple with these questions and face them. She should ignore such distractions and focus on her goals. Sharing her own experience, she said, “I too have had to struggle with similar circumstances, but I did not let these adversities overwhelm me.”
Difficulty in acceptance
Sharing her personal experience, she said, “I too faced such inequalities and non-cooperation in my career. When you come as a female leader above men, male subordinates are hesitant to accept you. But I did not give up. I worked with focus on my goal, and today the circumstances are favourable for me.”
More about Dr Vimla
Formerly a professor and dean of home science at the Swami Keshwanand Agricultural University in Bikaner, Dr Vimla currently serves as the vice-chancellor of the Kota Agricultural University.
Having received her early education at Banasthali Vidyapith, she went on to earn gold medals in both her undergraduate and postgraduate studies in home science.
She also serves as the National Vice-President of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. It is claimed that she is the country's first female vice-chancellor, hailing from a Scheduled Caste background.
Her husband, Dr Vishwanath, is an MLA from Khajuwala. But she is not merely defined by her status as an MLA’s spouse but rather by her own educational achievements, professional qualifications, and demonstrated capabilities.
