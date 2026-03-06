ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Values Begin At Home’ In Ending Gender Discrimination, Says Dr Vimla Dunkwal, VC Of Kota Agricultural University

Bikaner: On the eve of International Women's Day, Dr Vimla Dunkwal, the Vice-Chancellor of Kota Agricultural University, shared her experiences and thoughts regarding the deepening realisation that the ‘other half' of society – women – are in no way lagging behind men in any field.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Vimla spoke about the shift and the associated challenges. She believes that Women’s Day should not merely be an event but rather a movement, asserting that the foundation of this day rests upon the principles of ‘Rights, Justice, and Action'.

According to her, the true objective of this day will not be realised until women from marginalised sections of society receive the benefits of their rights and swift action is taken against the injustices committed against them.

Acceptance of leadership transition

She stated that one must embrace a transition in leadership, emphasising that one must ensure that women’s leadership is embraced and allowed to flourish amidst discussions about a patriarchal society. This will pave the way for a sustainable future and ensure their full contribution to a developed India.

“While cultivating flexibility in our thinking, we must also initiate and engage in discussions regarding succession,” she added.

Values begin at home

Addressing the issue of gender-based discrimination against women, she observes that while we speak of women's uplift, the conversation often inevitably circles back to the concept of feminism. She noted that while men certainly need to grasp this reality, women, too, must understand the importance of acknowledging and respecting the natural biological differences that exist between men and women.

Dr Vimla Dunkwal, VC Of Kota Agricultural University speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

“We typically impart this education to our daughters within the home, but it is equally imperative that we provide this same education to our sons,” she said.