'Vakradrashtas' Disputing GDP Figures; They See Dead Everywhere: Shah
The Union Minister said India recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the last quarter and remained the fastest-growing among major economies.
By PTI
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Noida: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing those who dispute the country's growth figures as "vakradrashtas" -- people with a distorted outlook.
Addressing the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) 2026 in Greater Noida, Shah said India had not only sustained its economic growth despite global upheavals but had also strengthened it under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Modi has raised the country's growth-rate estimate from 6 per cent to 7 per cent, Shah said and referred to an upgrade in India's sovereign rating by Japan's major rating agency. He said India recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the last quarter and remained the fastest-growing among major economies.
"Despite the turmoil in the world and despite many hurdles, India has maintained its development and has taken it forward," Shah said. Referring to the criticism of India's economic performance, he said, "Some 'vakradrashtas' (people with a distorted outlook) keep disputing the GDP figures. Those whose thinking itself is dead cannot see vibrancy; they see dead everywhere."
He was apparently referring to a remark by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had on July 31, 2025 claimed that the "Indian economy is dead" and accused the prime minister of "killing it" in an X post. The leader of opposition, as well as the opposition parties have questioned the central government regarding the recently released GDP growth figures, citing concerns over revisions in economic estimates and calculation methodologies.
The minister said India's electronic exports had increased 11 times compared with 2015 and pointed to the approval of 12 semiconductor projects across six states, involving investments of more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore. Shah also highlighted the government's capital expenditure, saying it had crossed Rs 12.2 lakh crore.
Referring to tax collections, he said the July Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Rs 2.11 lakh crore was the highest July collection ever. He cited India's 7.8 per cent growth in the latest quarter, asserting that the country continued to be the fastest-growing among major economies.
"Despite the turmoil in the world and despite many hurdles, India has maintained its development and has taken it forward," Shah said. The minister also pointed to India's expanding network of trade agreements, saying these pacts had opened up greater export opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs.
He referred to agreements with Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the United Kingdom, Oman, New Zealand and the European Union. Shah said these agreements would help Indian businesses gain access to larger international markets and expand the country's export potential.
The minister's remarks came amid a continuing political debate over the state of India's economy, with the government highlighting growth, investment, manufacturing, exports and tax collections, while opposition parties have questioned aspects of the government's economic record.
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