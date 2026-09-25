ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vakradrashtas' Disputing GDP Figures; They See Dead Everywhere: Shah

Noida: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing those who dispute the country's growth figures as "vakradrashtas" -- people with a distorted outlook.

Addressing the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) 2026 in Greater Noida, Shah said India had not only sustained its economic growth despite global upheavals but had also strengthened it under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Modi has raised the country's growth-rate estimate from 6 per cent to 7 per cent, Shah said and referred to an upgrade in India's sovereign rating by Japan's major rating agency. He said India recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the last quarter and remained the fastest-growing among major economies.

"Despite the turmoil in the world and despite many hurdles, India has maintained its development and has taken it forward," Shah said. Referring to the criticism of India's economic performance, he said, "Some 'vakradrashtas' (people with a distorted outlook) keep disputing the GDP figures. Those whose thinking itself is dead cannot see vibrancy; they see dead everywhere."

He was apparently referring to a remark by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had on July 31, 2025 claimed that the "Indian economy is dead" and accused the prime minister of "killing it" in an X post. The leader of opposition, as well as the opposition parties have questioned the central government regarding the recently released GDP growth figures, citing concerns over revisions in economic estimates and calculation methodologies.

The minister said India's electronic exports had increased 11 times compared with 2015 and pointed to the approval of 12 semiconductor projects across six states, involving investments of more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore. Shah also highlighted the government's capital expenditure, saying it had crossed Rs 12.2 lakh crore.