Vajpayee Shaped Modern India With His Unwavering Commitment To Democratic Values: Vice President

Indore: Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his strong leadership, good governance, and principled steadfastness, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the former prime minister shaped modern India with his unwavering commitment to democratic values.

Speaking at the stalwart's birth centenary celebrations here, Radhakrishnan said Vajpayee's life reminds the nation that leadership is not merely about authority, but about service, responsibility, and commitment to the people.

"Atalji was a towering personality who shaped modern India with integrity, intellect, and an unwavering commitment to democratic values. He was no ordinary individual but a mission in himself, who always remained "Atal" in his commitment to principles and values. He is remembered and honoured for his exemplary actions as a statesman, administrator, parliamentarian, poet, and above all, as a great human being," the VP said.

"His vision is being carried forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is steering the nation towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047. Atal ji believed deeply in dialogue, inclusive development and strong yet humane governance. He elevated public discourse with dignity and grace and demonstrated that politics can be principled and compassionate," he added.

It is for these reasons that Vajpayee's birthday, on December 25, is observed as Good Governance Day, the VP said. "Atal ji proved that politics can be principled and compassionate. His vision of a strong, confident, and globally respected India continues to guide our national development journey even today," Radhakrishnan said.