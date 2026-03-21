ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Rush Due To Ongoing Chaitra Navratri

Jammu: The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi was suspended on Saturday due to heavy rush at the Bhawan, as 39,000 devotees offered prayers till late afternoon, officials said.

The rush has increased due to the ongoing Chaitra Navratri, which began on March 19 and will end on March 27. The shrine board is expecting a heavy rush of devotees from across the country during this period.

“The yatra has been suspended temporarily due to heavy rush at Bhawan,” a shrine board official said. Police vehicles announced the suspension of the yatra, with fresh registration to resume at 4 am on Sunday, he said.

“The pilgrims are asked to go back to their hotels as the yatra has been suspended,” the announcement said.

On Saturday, more than 39,000 pilgrims visited the holy town of Katra and offered prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said.