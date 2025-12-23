ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Updates Yatra Registration Guidelines Ahead Of New Year Rush

Jammu: Ahead of New Year celebrations and the expected surge in pilgrim footfall, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has updated the fresh information for devotees on its official website, reiterating that registration at Katra is mandatory before undertaking the pilgrimage.

According to the Shrine Board, the most important activity for a pilgrim on reaching Katra is Yatra registration. Yatra Registration is carried out at the Yatri Registration counter (YRC) near the Katra Bus Stand.

The registration process is conducted solely by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the only statutory and legal authority authorised to issue Yatra registration. No private or public organisation is permitted to do so. The entire process is free of cost and fully computerised. During registration, each pilgrim's photograph is taken on the spot after basic details are recorded, and an RFID Yatra Access Card is issued, it said.

The card serves as the documentary permission for the pilgrim to proceed on the journey to the Shrine. A pilgrim is required to cross the first Check Post located at Banganga (around 1.5 kilometres from the YRC) within six hours of the issue of the RFID Card. Failure to do so will result in confiscation of the card, requiring fresh registration, it added.

The Board has made it clear that pilgrims without a valid RFID Yatra Access Card will be stopped at the Banganga check post. In rare cases where a pilgrim is found en route or at the Bhawan without the card, he or she will be turned back and may also face disciplinary action.